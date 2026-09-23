West Central Railway recorded strong growth in freight loading across several commodities in August 2026, led by a sharp increase in the movement of raw material for steel plants and iron ore.

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The zone loaded 4.28 million tonnes of freight during the month and earned revenue of Rs 455.34 crore, according to West Central Railway. The freight loading was monitored across its Jabalpur, Bhopal and Kota divisions, while officials coordinated with traders, industries and private-sector players to identify additional cargo opportunities.

Raw material for steel plants recorded the highest year-on-year increase among the major commodities, with loading rising 288.57 per cent. Iron ore loading also increased 137.08 per cent during the month compared with August last year.

Raw material, iron ore lead freight growth

West Central Railway loaded 0.19 million tonnes of raw material for steel plants, also referred to as RMSP, in August, up 288.57 per cent from the corresponding period last year.

Iron ore loading stood at 0.15 million tonnes, marking a 137.08 per cent increase year-on-year.

Foodgrain loading rose 43.32 per cent to 0.33 million tonnes, while Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) loading increased 38.24 per cent to 0.05 million tonnes.

Cement remained one of the largest contributors to freight volumes, with 1.08 million tonnes loaded during the month, an increase of 16.08 per cent from the same period last year.

Fertiliser loading stood at 0.45 million tonnes, exceeding the prescribed target by 4.42 per cent.

Railways expands freight infrastructure to attract cargo

West Central Railway said its Business Development Units (BDUs) have been working with traders, industries and private companies to identify new freight traffic and shift more cargo to rail.

As part of this effort, the zone is expanding the number and handling capacity of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals and sidings. It is also developing new goods sheds and upgrading existing facilities to improve freight handling.

The railway zone said these infrastructure measures are helping bring mineral resources, industrial raw materials and other goods into the rail network.

For businesses, the expanded facilities are intended to provide large-scale freight transportation that is safer, more reliable and time-bound. The expansion is also aimed at helping West Central Railway attract new customers and make greater use of freight opportunities available across its jurisdiction.

The zone said efforts to identify new freight streams, expand handling infrastructure and improve customer-focused services will continue through coordination between its commercial and operating departments.