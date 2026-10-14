West Bengal train update: Passengers travelling between Shantipur and Krishnanagar City in West Bengal now have an additional morning travel option. Eastern Railway has launched a pair of EMU local train services on the Shantipur-Krishnanagar City section via Dignagar under the Sealdah Division. The new services commenced on October 13, 2026, and will operate on a trial basis till December 31, 2026.

As per the official announcement shared by Eastern Railway on X on October 12, the new trains have been launched to enhance passenger convenience on the single-line section. The railway has also temporarily revised the timings of two existing local trains.

Shantipur-Krishnanagar special trains: Check timings

The new services will run in both directions during the morning hours. Passengers travelling from Shantipur to Krishnagar City can board the special EMU local at 9:34 am, whereas the return service will leave Krishnagar City at 10:20 AM.

Route Departure Arrival Shantipur to Krishnanagar City 9:34 AM 10:11 AM Krishnanagar City to Shantipur 10:20 AM 10:57 AM

Both trains will have a stoppage at Dignagar. As per the announced schedule, each service will take 37 minutes to complete the journey.

Eastern Railway changes timings of two existing local trains

Along with the introduction of the special services, Eastern Railway has announced revised timetable for two existing EMU local trains on a temporary basis.

Train No. 31586: Krishnanagar City-Shantipur EMU Local

Station Revised timing Krishnanagar City 8:47 AM (Departure) Dignagar Stoppage Shantipur 9:24 AM (Arrival)

Train No. 31784: Shantipur-Ranaghat EMU Local

Station Revised timing Krishnanagar City 8:47 AM (Departure) Dignagar Stoppage Shantipur 9:24 AM (Arrival)

Passengers who regularly travel on these routes should check the revised timings before planning their journeys.

Will the special train services continue after December 31?

Eastern Railway has clarified that the new pair of EMU local trains is being run on an experimental basis until December 31, 2026. As per the railway’s notice, the services may be continued or withdrawn at the discretion of the competent authority. No extension beyond the mentioned period has been confirmed.

What should passengers know?

The additional services offer another morning travel option between Shantipur and Krishnagar City via Dignagar. However, passengers using Train Nos. 31586 and 31784 should take note of the temporary timetable revisions to avoid inconvenience.