West Bengal Durga Puja special trains: Passengers planning to travel during Durga Puja in West Bengal will have more evening and late-night train options. Eastern Railway has announced 51 special train services across the Sealdah Main, North and South Sections between October 16 and 21, 2026. These trains will provide additional travel options during the festive celebrations.
As per the three announcements shared on Eastern Railway’s official handle, the arrangements consist of 22 night services on the Sealdah Main and North sections, 16 night services on the Sealdah South section and 13 services on selected routes.
The services span crucial suburban routes interlinking Sealdah with Ranaghat, Hasnabad, Krishnanagar City, Kalyani Bangaon, Baruipur, Dankuni, Budge Budge and Diamond Harbour.
Durga Puja 2026: When will special trains operate?
Eastern Railway has announced different operating periods for the three groups. The 22 night services on the Sealdah Main and North sections from October 16 to 21. On the other hand, 13 evening services and 16 Sealdah South night services are slated from October 17 to 21.
Several services will run after midnight, offering additional options for passengers returning from Durga Puja celebrations.
Eastern Railway Durga Puja specials: Key points
Total announced: 51 listed special services
Evening specials: 13 services
Main and North sections: 22 night services
Sealdah South: 16 night services
Sealdah Main and North: Important night train timings
Passengers travelling towards Ranaghat, Bangaon, Kalyani, Hasnabad and Dankuni will have additional late-night services.
Sealdah Main and North night specials
October 16–21, 2026
|Train number
|Route
|Departure
|Arrival
|03151
|Sealdah–Ranaghat
|21:40
|23:30
|03163
|Sealdah–Kalyani
|21:10
|22:25
|03169
|Sealdah–Hasnabad
|23:30
|01:42
|03171
|Sealdah–Bangaon
|00:44
|02:44
|03179
|Sealdah–Dankuni
|23:00
|23:42
Sealdah Main and North: Important night train timings
Passengers travelling towards Ranaghat, Hasnabad, Kalyani, Bangoan and Dankuni will have additional late-night services. The following are selected trains from Eastern Railway’s announced schedule. Other announced services connect Naihati, Krishnanagar City Junction and Barasat.
Evening specials: Trains towards Krishnanagar, Bangaon and Kalyani
October 17–21, 2026
The 13 evening services comprise trains departing from Sealdah from late afternoon onwards, along with return and connecting services.
|Train number
|Route
|Departure
|Arrival
|03137
|Sealdah–Krishnanagar City
|17:05
|19:29
|03139
|Sealdah–Ranaghat
|17:55
|19:40
|03141
|Sealdah–Kalyani
|19:20
|20:36
|03143
|Sealdah–Bangaon
|17:32
|19:28
|03145
|Sealdah–Bangaon
|18:57
|20:52
|03148
|Sealdah–Baruipur
|17:35
|18:16
The railways have also announced evening services in the reverse direction to help passengers travelling back towards Sealdah.
Sealdah South: Additional trains after midnight
October 17–21, 2026
The 16 night services on the Sealdah South section cover Baruipur, Budge Budge, Ballygunge, Laksmikantapur, New Alipur and Diamond Harbour.
|Train number
|Route
|Departure
|Arrival
|03182
|Sealdah–Baruipur
|23:40
|00:25
|03192
|Sealdah–Budge Budge
|23:30
|00:18
|03197
|Diamond Harbour–Baruipur
|23:40
|00:30
|03128
|Baruipur–Lakshmikantapur
|00:40
|01:30
|03198
|Baruipur–Diamond Harbour
|02:00
|02:50
What should passengers check before travelling?
Passengers planning late-night journeys should pay particular attention to departure times after midnight, as these fall on the following calendar date. Travellers should check their train number, operating date, boarding station and latest running information through official railway channels before starting their journey.