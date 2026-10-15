West Bengal Durga Puja special trains: Passengers planning to travel during Durga Puja in West Bengal will have more evening and late-night train options. Eastern Railway has announced 51 special train services across the Sealdah Main, North and South Sections between October 16 and 21, 2026. These trains will provide additional travel options during the festive celebrations.

As per the three announcements shared on Eastern Railway’s official handle, the arrangements consist of 22 night services on the Sealdah Main and North sections, 16 night services on the Sealdah South section and 13 services on selected routes.

The services span crucial suburban routes interlinking Sealdah with Ranaghat, Hasnabad, Krishnanagar City, Kalyani Bangaon, Baruipur, Dankuni, Budge Budge and Diamond Harbour.

Durga Puja 2026: When will special trains operate?

Eastern Railway has announced different operating periods for the three groups. The 22 night services on the Sealdah Main and North sections from October 16 to 21. On the other hand, 13 evening services and 16 Sealdah South night services are slated from October 17 to 21.

Several services will run after midnight, offering additional options for passengers returning from Durga Puja celebrations.

Eastern Railway Durga Puja specials: Key points

Total announced: 51 listed special services

Evening specials: 13 services

Main and North sections: 22 night services

Sealdah South: 16 night services

Sealdah Main and North: Important night train timings

Passengers travelling towards Ranaghat, Bangaon, Kalyani, Hasnabad and Dankuni will have additional late-night services.

Sealdah Main and North night specials

October 16–21, 2026

Train number Route Departure Arrival 03151 Sealdah–Ranaghat 21:40 23:30 03163 Sealdah–Kalyani 21:10 22:25 03169 Sealdah–Hasnabad 23:30 01:42 03171 Sealdah–Bangaon 00:44 02:44 03179 Sealdah–Dankuni 23:00 23:42

13 EVENING SPECIAL SERVICES FOR DURGA PUJA FROM 17.10.2026 TO 21.10.2026#EasternRailway pic.twitter.com/2dfQ25hjQp — Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) October 14, 2026

Sealdah Main and North: Important night train timings

Passengers travelling towards Ranaghat, Hasnabad, Kalyani, Bangoan and Dankuni will have additional late-night services. The following are selected trains from Eastern Railway’s announced schedule. Other announced services connect Naihati, Krishnanagar City Junction and Barasat.

Evening specials: Trains towards Krishnanagar, Bangaon and Kalyani

October 17–21, 2026

The 13 evening services comprise trains departing from Sealdah from late afternoon onwards, along with return and connecting services.

Train number Route Departure Arrival 03137 Sealdah–Krishnanagar City 17:05 19:29 03139 Sealdah–Ranaghat 17:55 19:40 03141 Sealdah–Kalyani 19:20 20:36 03143 Sealdah–Bangaon 17:32 19:28 03145 Sealdah–Bangaon 18:57 20:52 03148 Sealdah–Baruipur 17:35 18:16

22 PUJA SPECIAL NIGHT SERVICES IN SEALDAH MAIN & NORTH SECTION FROM 16.10.2026 ΤΟ 21.10.2026#EasternRailway pic.twitter.com/vnFsf4IeY0 — Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) October 14, 2026

The railways have also announced evening services in the reverse direction to help passengers travelling back towards Sealdah.

Sealdah South: Additional trains after midnight

October 17–21, 2026

The 16 night services on the Sealdah South section cover Baruipur, Budge Budge, Ballygunge, Laksmikantapur, New Alipur and Diamond Harbour.

Train number Route Departure Arrival 03182 Sealdah–Baruipur 23:40 00:25 03192 Sealdah–Budge Budge 23:30 00:18 03197 Diamond Harbour–Baruipur 23:40 00:30 03128 Baruipur–Lakshmikantapur 00:40 01:30 03198 Baruipur–Diamond Harbour 02:00 02:50

16 PUJA SPECIAL NIGHT SERVICES

IN SEALDAH SOUTH SECTION FROM 17.10.2026 to 21.10.2026#EasternRailway pic.twitter.com/dw5ihmpI18 — Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) October 14, 2026

What should passengers check before travelling?

Passengers planning late-night journeys should pay particular attention to departure times after midnight, as these fall on the following calendar date. Travellers should check their train number, operating date, boarding station and latest running information through official railway channels before starting their journey.