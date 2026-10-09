With festive travel demand expected to rise in October, South Western Railway has introduced special Express train services between Santragachi in West Bengal and Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

The trains will operate on selected dates in both directions, giving passengers more options to plan their journeys during the Dasara period.

You can check out the special train full schedule and stoppages here.

Santragachi-Yelahanka special train: Dates and timings

Train No. 08063, the Santragachi-Yelahanka Junction Special Express, will depart from Santragachi on October 12 and October 19, 2026. Both departures are scheduled for Monday.

In the return direction, Train No. 08064, the Yelahanka-Santragachi Special Express, will depart from Yelahanka on October 14 and October 21, 2026. These services will operate on Wednesdays.

Special train route and stoppages

The Santragachi-Yelahanka Special Express will connect several stations across eastern and southern India. From Santragachi in West Bengal, the train will run via Kharagpur and Balasore before reaching Odisha.

The listed stations in Odisha include Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Berhampur and Palasa. The train will then serve Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Simhachalam North and Duvvada in Andhra Pradesh.

Further along the route, the service will connect Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Guntur. Other listed stops in Andhra Pradesh include Narasaraopet, Markapur Road, Giddalur, Nandyal, Dhone, Gooty, Anantapur and Dharmavaram. The journey will end at Yelahanka Junction in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

These stoppages connect the service with multiple towns and cities, offering passengers options to board or get off at stations along the route instead of travelling only between the two terminal stations.

Additional train services during the festive rush

The special service is part of the railway arrangements to handle additional demand during the festive period. Dasara-related travel can increase demand on long-distance trains, particularly on routes connecting major cities and regional centres.

By operating the Santragachi-Yelahanka service on selected dates, Railways will provide additional capacity for passengers travelling between West Bengal and Bengaluru, as well as those travelling to intermediate destinations in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.