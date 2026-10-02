Festive travel between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is set to get a new train option, with the Railways announcing weekly special trains between Mysuru and Rameswaram.

The trains are being introduced around Dasara, Deepavali and Chhath, when many people plan trips to visit family, travel to holiday destinations or make pilgrimages.

The service will be particularly convenient for those travelling towards Rameswaram, with the train passing through major locations such as Bengaluru, Salem and Madurai before reaching the coastal town in Tamil Nadu.

The first Mysuru–Rameswaram service will leave on October 5, with trains continuing every week through November. Check out the full schedule, stations, and train timings below.

When will the Mysuru–Rameswaram special train run?

Train 06263 Mysuru–Rameswaram Special will run every Monday from October 5 to November 30, 2026. It will depart Mysuru at 6:35 pm and reach Rameswaram at 11 am the next day.

The return service, Train 06264 Rameswaram–Mysuru Special, will run every Tuesday from October 6 to December 1, 2026. It will leave Rameswaram at 3:30 pm and reach Mysuru at 7:45 am the following day.

Both trains will operate nine services each.

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Which stations will the special trains cover?

The weekly service will stop at several important stations across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. These include Mandya, Ramanagaram, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cantt., Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Manamadurai, Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram, apart from Mysuru and Rameswaram.

This gives passengers travelling from Bengaluru and other cities along the route the option of using the same weekly service for their festive journeys.

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Coach composition and travel classes

The special trains will have a mix of AC, sleeper and general-class coaches. The composition includes 2 AC Two-Tier coaches, 5 AC Three-Tier coaches, 8 Sleeper Class coaches and 4 General Second Class coaches.

The rake will also have one Divyangjan-friendly Second Class coach and one Luggage-cum-Brake Van.

Advance booking opens today

Advance reservation for the Mysuru–Rameswaram special trains will open at 8 am today, October 2, 2026. Passengers planning festive-season travel can book their preferred journey once reservations begin.