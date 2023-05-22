Watch: This Pikachu-themed train in Japan is going viral! Take a tour inside

If you are familiar with Japan’s famous anime television series Pokemon, then you are well aware about its famous mascot named, Pikachu. As if the Pikachu craze wasn’t enough, Japan has paid tribute to their iconic character by launching a Pikachu-themes train!

It isn’t your regular off the track train with a few toys or cushions. No sir! The train is actually adorned with everything Pikachu, right from flooring, seating, roofs and Pikachu cabins!

Travel blogger Billy Biehl recently shared a video of boarding the train in Japan and gave the viewers a look inside which left the audience gasping for more. Have a look at the fascinating video here:

The video has got more than a million views and many people are putting it in their bucket list. One of the users commented on Biehl’s video saying, “Dang, one more thing for me to do in Japan.” Another commented, “I hope to take this train one day! Thank you for sharing!!”