Indian Railways is planning a major overhaul of its wagon design policy to allow industries greater flexibility in developing freight wagons tailored to their specific transportation requirements, a move aimed at increasing rail’s share in India’s freight movement and reducing dependence on road transport.

The decision was discussed during a review meeting chaired by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with senior railway officials. The proposed reforms come as the government seeks to shift a larger portion of the country’s freight traffic to rail, which is considered more energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable than road transport.

The Railway Board has decided to prepare a new wagon design policy within 15 days that will create a more industry-friendly framework for developing specialised wagons suited to different commodities.

Why Railways Is Looking at Customised Wagon Designs

The proposed policy follows consultations with industries, trade associations and major freight customers, many of whom highlighted that existing wagon designs do not always meet the handling, loading and unloading requirements of specific commodities.

Industry representatives suggested that commodity-specific wagon designs could make rail transportation more practical and efficient for a wider range of goods, encouraging businesses to shift cargo from roads to railways.

Railway officials noted that specialised wagons introduced in recent years for commodities such as cement and salt have demonstrated the benefits of customised freight solutions. According to officials, these wagons have improved operational efficiency by simplifying loading and unloading processes while reducing handling challenges.

What Could Change Under the New Policy?

Under the proposed framework, industries may be allowed to participate more actively in designing wagons according to their operational requirements.

For example, steel coil transportation requires specialised securing mechanisms and dedicated loading systems, while several other commodities have unique transportation needs that standard wagon designs may not adequately address.

The Railway Board indicated that industries would have greater flexibility to propose wagon designs, while agencies such as the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) would continue to ensure safety compliance and technical standards.

Officials believe the reforms could open the door for new categories of freight traffic and attract industries that currently rely heavily on road transport due to the lack of suitable rail-based logistics solutions.

Push for Green Logistics and Lower Transport Costs

The policy initiative also aligns with the government’s broader objective of promoting greener freight transportation.

With Indian Railways nearing complete electrification, railway officials believe increasing rail-based cargo movement can help reduce diesel consumption, lower logistics costs and decrease carbon emissions. Rail transport is significantly more energy-efficient than road transportation, making it a key component of the government’s sustainable logistics strategy.

The proposed wagon design reforms are expected to support innovation in freight transportation, improve customer convenience and strengthen rail’s role in the national logistics network as India seeks to expand infrastructure and reduce transportation costs for businesses.