Tamil Nadu-Kerala Vistadome train: Passengers who are planning to travel between Tamil Nadu and Kerala will soon have a new option to enjoy scenic views of the Western Ghats. Southern Railway has announced the launch of its first Vistadome coach on the Madurai-Guruvayur-Madurai Express on a trial basis. Bookings have already opened, with the facility slated to begin later this week.

As per the Southern Railway’s official X post of October 18, 2026, the Executive AC Vistadome coach will be introduced on Train Nos. 16327/16328. The service will commence on October 22 for journeys from Madurai and October 23 for journeys starting from Guruvayur.

Madurai-Guruvayur Vistadome: Key details

Train numbers: 16327/16328 Madurai-Guruvayur-Madurai Express.

Ticket fares: Basic fare of Rs 515; Rs 1,875 for the complete journey.

Train period: October 22, 2026, to January 16, 2027, depending on the direction.

Booking status: Advance reservations are open.

On which days will Vistadome coach provide services?

The new coach will not be available on every departure. As per PTI report, citing a Southern Railway release, the Vistadome coach will operate on the Madurai-Guruvayur Express on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

For passengers boarding at Madurai, the trial management will operate from October 22, 2026, until January 15, 2027. In the return direction, the coach will be available on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, for journeys starting from Guruvayur between October 23, 2026 and January 16, 2027.

Passengers planning their trips should therefore check the departure day and train direction before booking the tickets.

What is the Vistadome ticket fare?

Southern Railway has announced a basic fare of Rs 515 for the Executive Vistadome coach. For passengers travelling the entire Madurai-Guruvayur route, the reported fare is Rs 1,875.

Advance reservations have already started. Travellers can check the availability and the applicable ticket price for their chosen journey through authorised Indian Railway booking channels.

Western Ghats views: What can passengers expect?

One of the key attractions of the Vistadome journey will be the scenery along the Sengottai-Punalur ghat section of the Western Ghats, including the Aryankavu Pass. The route passes through a mountainous landscape, making the new accommodation options especially significant for tourists and passengers interested in sightseeing.

Underlining the travel experience, Southern Railway stated in its release, as quoted by PTI, “Passengers will be able to enjoy the routes, lush green landscapes, and mountain vistas of Sengottai Gap connecting Kerala and Tamil Nadu in comfort, combining the convenience of rail travel with the natural splendour of the region.”

ALSO READ Tirupati to Kodaikanal: 5 South India rail routes set for major expansion



The railway’s announcement places the Vistadome coach as an additional travel option for passengers who want to experience the natural surroundings during their journey.

Madurai-Guruvayur Express: Revised coach composition

Southern Railway’s official post also provides the revised composition of the train, which includes one Executive AC Chair Car designated as the Vistadome coach.

Coach category Number of coaches Executive AC Chair Car (Vistadome) 1 AC Three Tier 1 Sleeper Class 2 General Second Class 7 Divyangjan-friendly Second Class 1 Luggage-cum-Brake Van 1 Total 13

Will the Vistadome coach become permanent?

For now, Southern Railway has introduced the facility on a trial basis. The announced arrangements will end on January 15, 2027, for departures from Madurai and January 16 for departures from Guruvayur.

The railway has not confirmed whether the coach will continue to provide services on the route after the trial period. Passengers planning beyond these dates should wait for further official announcements.