Visiting Dudhsagar waterfalls? Take note of Indian Railways’ advice for passengers; Here’s what it is

Walking on or along the railway track is an offence under Section 147,159 of the Railway Act.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The Dudhsagar Waterfalls is located in the Braganza Ghat. (Image: Twitter/SWR)

Attention for travellers! Indian Railways has issued a notification for passengers travelling towards Dudhsagar waterfalls. The move comes after a large number of people are accessing the waterfalls by de-boarding or walking along the tracks to witness the falls situated along the Braganza Ghat.

The national transporter has also observed that the people are Trekking along the Railway Track. The Dudhsagar Railway Station situated near Castle Rock Station comes under the Uttara Kannada District of Karnataka under South Western Railway’s (SWR) jurisdiction.

Railways’ advisory for tourists

The zonal railways has advised the passengers to savour the beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from WITHIN the coach. “De-boarding at Dudhsagar or any other station along the Braganza Ghat is prohibited. All passengers are requested to co-operate & follow rules laid down for your own safety,” it said.

Punishable under Railway Act

Walking on or along the railway track is an offence under Section 147,159 of the Railway Act. It not only endangers your own safety but also endangers the safety operations of trains.

About Dudhsagar railway station

The Dudhsagar Waterfalls is located in the Braganza Ghat. The Braganza ghat stretch is a 26 kms hill section connecting the coastal Goa to the hinterlands of Karnataka. It has three stations enroute. These are – Caranzol, Dudhsagar and Sonalium. It is also o­ne of the oldest operational route with metre gauge line commissioned in 1887 which was converted into broad gauge in 1996.

About Dudhsagar waterfalls

Dudhsagar falls which translates to sea of milk is located o­n the Mandovi river in the state of Goa. It is a four tiered water fall which also forms the boundary between Goa and Karnataka state. With a height of 310 mtrs (1017 ft.) it is o­ne of the tallest falls in the country. It has an average width of 30 mtrs.  

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 07:15 IST

