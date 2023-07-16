Good news for travellers! India’s eighth Vande Bharat Express is running with more than 120 percent occupancy this month. The semi-high speed train operates between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad. This blue and white colour train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15, 2023 through video conferencing from New Delhi.

Occupancy in Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express:

The ultra modern train between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad is being operated with 121 percent occupancy this month. The train is being maintained by the South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

Reasons behind over 120% occupancy:

This is the first new age train connecting the two Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It covers a distance of 699 kms in eight hours and 30 minutes. This is the fastest train on the route followed by 12739 Garib Rath and 12703 Falaknuma Express. Both the trains cover the same distance in 11:30 hrs and 11:35 hrs respectively.

Spectacular view of Vande Bharat !



Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad #VandeBharatExpress ,running with 121% occupancy this month, passes through lush greenery and majestically traverses a curve near Raigir in Telangana.@narendramodi @PMOIndia @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/7TRwvHod0D — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) July 15, 2023

Stoppages of Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express:

During its journey between the two states, this semi-high speed train stops at four railway stations. These are – Rajahmundry, Vijayawada Junction, Khammam, and Warangal.

Frequency and composition of Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express:

The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express operates on all days except Sunday. The train is composed of 16 coaches and has two types of seating arrangements – AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car.

Timing of Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express:

The train departs from Visakhapatnam railway station at 05:45 hrs and reaches the destination at 14:15. During its return journey, the train leaves Secunderabad Junction at 15:00 hrs and arrives at VSKP at 23:30 hrs.

Significance of Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express:

The passenger can enjoy the spectacular view of nature while journeying through this Vande Bharat Express. It provides a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience to rail users.