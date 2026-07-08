Northern Railway is running a new weekly special train service between Veraval Junction in Gujarat and Haridwar in Uttarakhand this July, giving passengers travelling along this route eight additional trips to choose from. Here is what travellers need to know before booking.

Veraval-Haridwar special train timings

Train 09203 leaves Veraval Junction at 16:05 and reaches Haridwar at 20:40 the next day, a journey of just over a day and a half. Train 09204 makes the return trip, departing Haridwar at 21:30 and arriving in Veraval Junction at 09:45 on the third day.

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Veraval-Haridwar special train dates in July

These are weekly services, not daily ones, so passengers should plan around the specific dates. Train 09203, from Veraval to Haridwar, will run on July 14, 21 and 28. Train 09204, from Haridwar to Veraval, will run on July 8, 15, 22 and 29. That works out to four trips in each direction over the course of the month.

Veraval-Haridwar Special Train: Complete route and stoppage list

Passengers boarding or alighting midway have a long list of stops to choose from. The trains will halt at Junagadh Junction, Jetalsar Junction, Dhasa Junction, Dhola Junction, Botad Junction, Dhandhuka, Dholka, Gandhigram, Mahesana Junction, Palanpur Junction, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Junction, Beawar, Ajmer Junction, Kishangarh, Phulera Junction, Ringas Junction, Shri Madhopur, Nim Ka Thana, Narnaul, Ateli, Rewari Junction, Gurgaon, Delhi Junction, Ghaziabad Junction, Meerut City Junction, Muzaffarnagar and Roorkee.

This gives the service a wide reach across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Veraval-Haridwar Special Train: How to book tickets and check train status

The special trains will carry AC, Sleeper and General class coaches, so passengers across budgets should be able to find a seat or berth that suits them.

For booking and to confirm route, stoppage and timing details closer to the date of travel, passengers can call the RailMadad helpline on 139 or check the official enquiry website at http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Given that these are limited weekly trips, those planning to travel are advised to check seat availability well in advance.