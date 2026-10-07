The Venad Express will get 10 higher-capacity LWS coaches from October 9 to help address passenger congestion, BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Operated by Southern Railway, the train is widely used by daily commuters in Kerala. The 19-coach train will be gradually upgraded with LWS coaches to increase its passenger-carrying capacity.

Krishnadas said the move follows a memorandum submitted by a BJP delegation led by state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar to the Railway Minister, seeking measures to address the difficulties faced by passengers.

Venad Express to add 14 LWS coaches in second phase

According to Krishnadas, the existing coaches can accommodate 108 seated and 42 standing passengers each. The new LWS coaches will have capacity for 220 seated passengers and 80 standing passengers.

In the first phase, 10 LWS coaches will be attached to the Venad Express from October 9. The number will be raised to 14 from October 15 as part of the second phase.

The upgrade is expected to allow around 2,100 more passengers to travel on the train, Krishnadas said.

The Union Railway Minister has also assured the delegation that an additional train could be considered if passenger congestion continues despite the capacity enhancement.

Sasthamkotta, Karunagappally stations to get infrastructure upgrades

Alongside the coach upgrade, the Railways is working on passenger infrastructure at Sasthamkotta and Karunagappally railway stations.

At Sasthamkotta, roofs measuring 32 metres each will be built over platforms one and two. At Karunagappally, platform one will get a 48-metre roof, while a 16-metre roof will be constructed over platform two.

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Krishnadas thanked the Union Railway Minister and the Railway Ministry for acting on the long-standing demands of passengers.