Heavy monsoon rains caused major problems in Mumbai’s Vasai-Virar area after railway tracks were flooded, leaving many passengers stranded. Train services were affected as water covered the tracks, making it difficult for passengers to travel.

Videos shared online showed passengers walking along the railway tracks with torches and mobile phone flashlights.

One passenger shared a video on X around 5:50 PM on July 7, showing a train stopped near Vasai. Later, around 10:45 PM, another video showed passengers walking through flooded tracks while travelling from Vasai towards Virar.

10:45pm, people are walking on railway tracks from Vasai to Virar with their mobile flashlights 🔦, wading through knee deep water in heavy rains.

Vasai-Virar needs urgent assistance from state and central government. @vasaivirarinfra @WeAreVasai @vasai pic.twitter.com/PQENIMM6kt — Sonal V (@SonalVB) July 8, 2026

Following the current situation of waterlogging and flooding in parts of Mumbai, Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek, during an interaction with PTI, said, ‘The only issue is that there was waterlogging between Vasai, Nalasopara, and Virar, due to which our trains are currently running 25-30 minutes late. Trains are running at restricted speeds on the sections where waterlogging has occurred, but we are ensuring that connectivity remains between Churchgate and Virar, and between Virar and Dahanu. We are trying to run as many trains as possible.”

Trains running at restricted speeds

Another video shared on X yesterday showed that local trains were moving at restricted speeds as floodwater covered parts of the railway tracks. The slow movement of trains showed the impact of waterlogging on rail services.

MUMBAI RAINS The waterlogging situation remains grim across the Vasai-Nallasopara belt & surrounding areas after relentless downpours Commuters take note: WR trains are moving cautiously at restricted speeds through the flooded trackspic.twitter.com/2h3mY5BZXx — SaffronSoul (@TheRealDharm) July 7, 2026

The visuals showed water spread across large stretches of the Vasai-Virar railway tracks, with only electric poles, bushes, and a few buildings visible above the floodwater.

Several trains cancelled in Mumbai

Railways also cancelled several trains today in Mumbai due to ongoing waterlogging and the current weather situation. You can check out the full list below.

The cancelled MEMU services include: