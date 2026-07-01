For passengers travelling between Varanasi and Ranchi on the Vande Bharat Express train number 20888. Indian Railways has announced a new schedule for the 49th Vande Bharat Train flagged of by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024. The changes are aimed at making the premium train service more convenient and accessible for travellers across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. The new timetable will come into effect from September 2, 2026.

The new updated schedule, which has advanced the departure time of the train from Varanasi from 16:05 to 15:55, is expected to reduce inconvenience for passengers. Railway officials believe the updated timetable will help the train maintain punctuality while offering better travel options for commuters, business travellers and tourists.

Revised timings

Under the new schedule, the Vande Bharat Express will depart 10 minutes earlier from Varanasi Junction. Whereas the arrival timings at several stations between Varanasi and Ranchi remain adjusted. The updated timetable has been prepared after reviewing passenger demand and operational requirements on the route.

The train, which covers a distance of over 530 kilometres in less than eight hours, is one of the fastest rail services connecting eastern Uttar Pradesh with Jharkhand. Officials expect the revised timings to make the service more suitable for same-day travel and improve convenience for passengers boarding from intermediate stations.

Additional Stops Introduced

Apart from the timing changes, Indian Railways has also added new stoppages for the Vande Bharat Express. The additional halts are expected to benefit passengers from smaller cities and towns who previously had limited access to the semi-high-speed train.

The move is aimed at increasing the train’s reach while maintaining its fast journey time. Railway authorities said the decision was taken after receiving feedback from passengers and public representatives seeking better rail connectivity along the route.

Ticket fare remains unchanged

Despite the changes in the timetable and stoppages, there has been no revision in ticket prices. Passengers travelling in Chair Car and Executive Chair Car coaches will continue to pay the existing fares.

The Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express offers two seating options: AC Chair Cars and Executive Chair Cars. The ticket price for travelling in an AC Chair Car between Varanasi and Ranchi is Rs 1,470. For an Executive Chair Car, this comes up to Rs 2,695