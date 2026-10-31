Rail connectivity between Varanasi and the national capital is set to get a boost with the launch of a new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express service. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the new service from Varanasi today, October 31.

The train will add another route to Indian Railways‘ expanding Vande Bharat Sleeper network, following the introduction of the Howrah-Guwahati service in January 2026.

With modern sleeper coaches, upgraded safety systems and improved onboard facilities, the new service aims to make overnight rail journeys more comfortable for passengers. Here’s a look at the train’s route, timings, stoppages and key features.

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Schedule and stations

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate six days a week, with no service on Saturdays for the Varanasi-bound train and Fridays for the New Delhi-bound train.

The train will connect Varanasi and New Delhi via four major stations in Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad.

The new service will provide an overnight travel option for passengers travelling between eastern Uttar Pradesh and the national capital.

Departure and arrival timings

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate overnight in both directions, allowing passengers to complete their journey while travelling at night and reach their destination the following morning.

Here are the departure and arrival timings:

Train Departure Arrival Varanasi–New Delhi Varanasi – 8:50 pm New Delhi – 6:10 am (next day) New Delhi–Varanasi New Delhi – 9:40 pm Varanasi – 7:10 am (next day)

The train will cover the Varanasi–New Delhi route in 9 hours and 20 minutes, while the return journey will take 9 hours and 30 minutes.

Sleeper train to save travel time compared to Shiv Ganga Express

The new service will also reduce travel time between Varanasi and New Delhi compared to the existing Shiv Ganga Express. According to the Railway Ministry, the Vande Bharat Sleeper will save 55 minutes on the Varanasi-New Delhi journey and 35 minutes on the return journey.

What passengers can expect inside the new sleeper train

Passengers travelling between Varanasi and Delhi will get upgraded sleeper coaches with features aimed at making overnight journeys more comfortable. The coaches will have noise-reduction arrangements to keep the interiors quieter, along with modern lighting and automatic doors.

The train will also have improved sleeping arrangements and additional luggage space, making it more convenient for passengers travelling overnight.

CCTV cameras and fire detection systems for passenger safety

The train will have CCTV cameras for passenger monitoring, along with smoke and fire detection systems. Other safety features will include the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), fireproof doors and emergency alarm push buttons.

Special lighting arrangements will also be available for disaster management, helping railway staff respond to emergencies.

Charging points, Wi-Fi and other passenger facilities

Passengers will also have access to modern toilets with vacuum drainage systems, dedicated berths and toilets for persons with disabilities. The coaches will also have three-pin charging sockets with reading lights, Type-A and Type-C USB ports and onboard Wi-Fi connectivity.