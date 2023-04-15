Vande Metro on the horizon! Set to make your travel life gung-ho from December – Know route, frequency and much more

Vande Metro to be rolled out by year-end: The state of Indian Railways just keeps getting better and fancier each day. Be it the underwater metro or construction of longest suspended rail bridge or launch of new Vande Bharat Express, the Railways in India has seen a transformation like never before. And now adding yet another cap to its feather, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the government is working on a plan to roll out the much-awaited Vande Metro by December 2023.

No, Vande Metro is not the same as Vande Bharat. In fact, Vande Metro is considered to be a mini version of the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express which will connect big cities with short distances from each other.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Vaishnaw said that the Vande Metro is being built with the concept of trains that will be run on high frequency along with being affordable for the common man. The plan to run Vande Metro was actually conceptualised after the stupendous response received by the Vande Bharat Express.

What will be the route and frequency of Vande Metro?

Vaishnaw has stated that Vande Metro will run four or may be five times in a day in big cities with a distance of less than 100 kilometers. If we have to take a guess, big cities like Lucknow and Kanpur which are about 90 kms apart from each other could be the two cities to be connected by a Vande Metro. In fact, Uttar Pradesh could also be one of the first states to get a Vande Metro. Similarly, Bihar’s Patna and Darbhanga which are at a distance of around 140 kms, also deem fit for running this high-speed train in the future.

The many world-class benefits of Vande Metro!

Since the Vande Metro network will be connecting big cities, it will make the daily commuting life of students and the working class not only faster, but also comfortable. This metro rail network will be rapid and provide a world-class shuttle-like experience for the commuters. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, which will give a more comfortable and convenient travel experience to rail users.

Vaishnaw said that Vande Metro will also help in reducing the congestion in local trains. Not to forget, the minister had earlier announced that in the next financial year,i.e., 2024-25, the production of Vande Metro would in fact be ramped up.

According to earlier reports, the General Managers of Integral Coach Factory in Chennai and Research Design and Standard Organisation in Lucknow have got orders to roll out the 8-coach Vande Metro rakes as early as possible.