Vande Bharat trains equipped with an advanced regenerative braking system – What is it and how does it work? Explained

The excitement around Vande Bharat Express trains in India refuses to die down. Ever since these trains started running on the tracks, they have been met with much fanfare.

Every new Vande Bharat train launch puts its features in the spotlight. From reducing travel time between stations to having 180 degree rotating seats, these semi-high speed trains have it all for the passengers to get a world-class experience.

Adding a feather to their records, is the advanced regenerative braking system that their coaches are equipped with. As per a tweet by the Ministry of Railways, this braking system makes the trains much more energy efficient.

A tweet by the ministry said that the regenerative braking system in the coaches can save up to 30% of electrical energy, hence making them more energy-efficient than other trains.

What is a regenerative braking system?

The regenerative braking system is a technique used to capture the trains’ kinetic energy to convert it into electrical energy when they come to a halt.

How does this technique work?

Without this technique, the kinetic energy of the train, the energy it has because of its state of motion, gets completely wasted as the locomotive stops, mainly in the form of heat. This system converts the kinetic energy and stores it in a reusable manner.

When this system is employed, the current in the electric motors is reversed which slows the train down. At the same time, the electro motors generate electricity to be given back to the power distribution system.

Cost benefits of regenerative braking systems are rooted in reduced energy costs and lower maintenance costs of mechanical brakes. This system also acts as a plus in contributing to the betterment of the environment.

The Vande Bharat trains have promised a lot to the people. It is in a race to prove its mettle to them. What remains to be seen is how much of people’s expectations it fulfills and how much it benefits the government by helping with the costs.

Latest update on Vande Bharat Express trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated five new Vande Bharat trains from the Rani Kamalapati Station in Bhopal on June 27. This took the number of such trains to 23. These new Vande Bharat trains will run on five routes, which include Bhopal-Jabalpur, Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai; and Ranchi-Patna.