Vande Bharat trains recorded strong passenger demand in the financial year 2025-26, with Chair Car services reporting an overall occupancy rate of 99.10%, according to a senior Railway Board official, reported The Indian Express.

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The semi-high-speed services, introduced in 2019 to improve passenger travel and connectivity, now operate across several routes in the country, with more than 160 services in operation.

The official told The Indian Express that the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper service, launched in January 2026 between Howrah and Kamakhya, registered a consolidated occupancy of 114.54% during FY26.

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Manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Vande Bharat trains feature modern coaches, advanced safety systems and passenger-friendly amenities. The services are designed to reduce journey times and improve connectivity between cities.

Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat records highest occupancy

The Vande Bharat service connecting Thiruvananthapuram Central and Mangaluru Central recorded the highest passenger occupancy among all such services in FY26, at 189.35%, the Railway Board official said.

“The Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat service recorded particularly high occupancy in FY26,” the official told Indianexpress.com.

According to the official, train number 20631, which runs from Mangaluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central, recorded an occupancy rate of 174.77%. Its return service, train number 20632, operating from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Mangaluru Central, registered an occupancy of 189.35%.

Vande Bharat occupancy on Varanasi-Delhi route

Two pairs of Vande Bharat Chair Car services and one pair of Vande Bharat Sleeper services currently operate on the Delhi-Varanasi route. The Sleeper service was launched on October 31, 2026.

Sharing the occupancy figures for the two pairs of Chair Car services in FY26, the Railway Board official said train number 22415, operating from Varanasi to New Delhi, recorded an occupancy of 117.26%. Its return service, train number 22416, registered 114.05%.

The other pair also reported occupancy levels above 115%. Train number 22435, running from Varanasi to New Delhi, recorded 117.25% occupancy, while train number 22436, operating on the New Delhi-Varanasi route, registered 115.19%.

Karnataka to get another Vande Bharat Sleeper service

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday announced another Vande Bharat Sleeper service originating from Bengaluru. The announcement came during the launch of the country’s third Vande Bharat Sleeper service on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route.

The proposed service will connect Bengaluru with northern Karnataka through Hubballi before continuing towards Pune and Mumbai.

“The next Vande Bharat Sleeper train for Karnataka will start from Bengaluru, connect all parts of northern Karnataka via Hubballi, and then proceed towards Pune and Mumbai,” the Railway Minister said.