Passengers travelling through Bengaluru on June 7 and June 8 are likely to face major train diversions, skipped stoppages and delays as South Western Railway undertakes engineering work between Krishnarajapuram and Whitefield Panel Cabin.

The railway zone has announced temporary changes in the movement of several important trains, including Vande Bharat, Shatabdi and Superfast services. Many trains will run on diverted routes and skip key Bengaluru-area stations such as Krishnarajapuram and Whitefield during the engineering block.

According to the official notification, Train No. 16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanniyakumari Express, scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 8.10 PM on June 7, will be diverted via Bengaluru Cantonment, Baiyyappanahalli, Belandur Road, Hosur, Dharmavaram and Salem. The train will skip stoppages at Krishnarajapuram, Whitefield, Malur, Bangarapet, Kuppam and Tirupattur.

Train No. 16219 Chamarajanagar-Tirupati Express, departing at 3.50 PM on June 7, will also run on a diverted route via Baiyyappanahalli, Channasandra, Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Pakala and Tirupati, skipping several stations including Krishnarajapuram, Whitefield, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Chittoor.

Train No. 26652 Ernakulam Junction-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, scheduled at 2.20 PM on June 7, will operate via Salem, Omalur, Hosur, Bichhupali and Baiyyappanahalli, skipping Krishnarajapuram.

Indian Railways: Vande Bharat, Shatabdi and Superfast trains affected in Bengaluru

South Western Railway said several Chennai-Bengaluru and Kerala-Bengaluru trains will also be diverted because of the engineering work.

Train No. 12647 Coimbatore-Nizamuddin Kongu Superfast Express, leaving at 4.30 PM on June 7, will run via Salem, Tirupattur, Jolarpettai, Renigunta and Dhone, skipping Krishnarajapuram, Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram and Anantapur.

Train No. 22698 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Hubballi Superfast Express, scheduled at 3 PM on June 7, will run through Bangarapet, Kolar, ChikBallapur, Yelahanka, Yesvantpur and Tumakuru while skipping Whitefield, Krishnarajapuram and SMVT Bengaluru.

Train No. 20664 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express, departing at 5 PM on June 7, will be diverted via Katpadi, Bangarapet, Kolar, ChikBallapur, Yelahanka and KSR Bengaluru, skipping Krishnarajapuram.

Train No. 12607 Dr MGR Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Express, leaving at 3.30 PM on June 7, and Train No. 12027 Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi Express, departing at 5.30 PM, will also run on diverted routes via Kolar and Yelahanka, skipping Krishnarajapuram.

Train No. 06565 SMVT Bengaluru-Malda Special, scheduled at 11.40 PM on June 7, will be diverted through Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Dhone, Guntur and Vijayawada, skipping Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Gudur and Ongole.

Indian Railways: Some trains rescheduled, delays expected in Bengaluru

Railway officials also announced changes for trains running on June 8.

Train No. 26651 KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Junction Vande Bharat Express, scheduled to depart at 5.10 AM on June 8, will run via Baiyyappanahalli, Belandur Road, Hosur, Dharmapuri and Salem, skipping Krishnarajapuram.

Train No. 11006 Puducherry-Dadar Chalukya Express, leaving Puducherry at 9.30 PM on June 7, will run through Bangarapet, Kolar, ChikBallapur and Yelahanka while skipping Whitefield, Krishnarajapuram and SMVT Bengaluru.

Train No. 16021 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Asokhapuram Kaveri Express, scheduled at 9.15 PM on June 7, will also be diverted and skip Whitefield and Krishnarajapuram. The train has additionally been rescheduled to depart two hours late at 11.15 PM.

Train No. 12683 Ernakulam Junction-SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express, leaving at 4.50 PM on June 7, will run via Bangarapet, Kolar, ChikBallapur and Yelahanka, skipping Krishnarajapuram. The service will also be delayed by one hour and 40 minutes.

ALSO READ How the Arakkonam-Chengalpattu doubling project solves delays on the Chennai Suburban Rail Network

Apart from diversions, Train No. 16525 Kanniyakumari-KSR Bengaluru Express, departing Kanniyakumari at 10.10 AM on June 7, will be delayed by around one hour and 10 minutes during the journey.

South Western Railway has advised passengers to check train schedules and updated routes before travelling, as the engineering work is expected to impact movement across several important Bengaluru rail corridors.