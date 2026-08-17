RITES Limited, a public sector undertaking under Indian Railways, is exploring the possibility of exporting Vande Bharat trains to overseas markets on a standard-gauge platform, marking a potential expansion of the indigenous train’s international footprin, reported The Indian Express.

Since its launch in 2019, Vande Bharat Express trains have carried more than 9 crore passengers. At present, 81 pairs of Vande Bharat services equipped with Chair Car coaches are operating across the Indian Railways network.

Vande Bharat trains currently run on broad gauge in India

Vande Bharat trains in India operate on the broad-gauge railway network, where the distance between the two rails is 1,676 mm. Standard gauge, which is widely used in several overseas markets, has a rail distance of 1,435 mm.

RITES CMD Rahul Mithal said the company is examining the possibility of adapting Vande Bharat for standard-gauge networks in select international markets. Initial discussions with Indian Railways have already begun for developing a prototype based on the standard-gauge platform.

“We have already initiated the possibility of exporting Vande Bharat on the standard gauge platform to certain geographies. We have reached out to certain possible countries, which have even some interests in it. The process of trying to develop a prototype on the standard gauge platform, the initial discussions with Indian Railways have already started. I think in the coming months, this will gather pace in terms of developing the first prototype on the standard gauge platform,” he said, according to an exchange filing, reported The Indian Express.

Vande Bharat acceleration, performance

According to the Ministry of Railways, Vande Bharat trains can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in around 52 seconds. The ministry has said the acceleration performance compares favourably with semi-high-speed trains operating in countries such as Japan and several European nations.

The trains are designed to deliver semi-high-speed performance while operating on existing railway infrastructure, allowing Indian Railways to deploy them without requiring an entirely new dedicated network.

The proposed standard-gauge version could help RITES target countries where 1,435-mm tracks are the prevailing railway standard. Developing a prototype would allow the train design and technology to be adapted to the infrastructure requirements of such markets.

India eyes larger railway export market

The proposed Vande Bharat export programme comes as India looks to expand its presence in the global railway market. RITES, which operates in transport infrastructure and consultancy, is exploring international opportunities for Indian railway technology.

Earlier, in October 2025, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Indian Railways was emerging as a major exporter. He had also said India was working on the next generation of high-speed trains, with a focus on the international export market.

The development of a standard-gauge Vande Bharat prototype could therefore open another avenue for Indian railway technology to enter overseas markets, particularly countries where standard gauge is the dominant railway configuration.