Vande Bharat Express update: Northeast India’s first semi-high speed train running with more than 108% occupancy! here’s why

The introduction of indigenous semi-high speed train – Vande Bharat Express has changed the era of mobility in India. All the blue and white trains introduced so far are running with full occupancies. In this context, North East India’s first Vande Bharat Express deserves special mention. The train operates between New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati.

The train was flagged off by the Prime Minister through video conference from New Delhi on May 29, 2023. This is also the first new age train for Assam and second for West Bengal. The train is being maintained and operated by the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.

Occupancy in Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express:-

The train has been running with full occupancy since its inception. The train witnessed 109.15 percent occupancy during its journey from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) to Guwahati (GHY) from July 01, 2023 to July 16, 2023. While, from Guwahati (GHY) to NJP the train has recorded occupancy of 102.38 percent at the same time.

Reason behind full occupancy in NJP-GHY Vande Bharat Express:-

This new age train has enhanced the connectivity between the two states and various neighbouring cities. The journey through this ultra modern train is a convenient and time-saving option for travellers. The train has proven to be a boon for businessmen, students, IT professionals, and tourists.

Fastest train between New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati:-

This is the fastest train in the region followed by Shatabdi Express. The blue and white colour covers a distance of 411 km in five hours and thirty minutes.

Stoppages of NJP-GHY-NJP Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between the two cities, the region’s first Vande Bharat Express train will halt at five railway stations. These are: New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, and Kamakhya.