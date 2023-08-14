Vande Bharat Express update: Indian Railways revises stoppages and timing of country’s 8th semi-high speed train – Check routes, frequency, timetable

Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways has revised the stoppage points of the country’s 8th Vande Bharat Express. This semi-high speed train operates between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad. The move comes following the huge demand by rail passengers for. The train is being maintained and managed by the South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

In a statement, the zobal railway said, “To fulfill the pending request of Kakinada District public and to facilitate the passengers, Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express has been provided with stoppage…..”

Stoppages of Train number 20833/20834 VSKP-SC-VSKP Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between the two cities, the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will stop at 5 stations instead of four. These are – Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal. Samalkot station falls under the jurisdiction of Vijayawada Division of SCR.

Distance and Travel timing of Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express:-

This blue and white colour train covers a distance of 699 kms in eight hours and 30 minutes.

Timing of Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express:-

The railways has also revised the timings of the first new age train connecting the two Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In a statement, the South Central Railway said, “Consequent upon providing stoppage at Samalkot for Train number 20833/20834 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express the revised timings are…..”

Timing of 20833 VSKP-SC Vande Bharat Express:

Arrival at Samalkot – 07:14 hrs

Departure from Samalkot – 07:15 hrs

Arrival at Rajahmundry – 07:55 hrs

Departure from Rajahmundry – 07:57 hrs

Arrival at Vijayawada – 09:50 hrs

Departure from Vijayawada – 09:55 hrs

Arrival at Khammam – 11:00 hours

Departure from Khammam – 11:01 hours

Arrival at Warangal – 12:05 hours

Departure from Warangal – 12:06 hours

Timing of Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express:

Arrival at Warangal – 16:35 hours

Departure from Warangal – 16:36 hours

Arrival at Khammam – 17:45 hours

Departure from Khammam – 17:46 hours

Arrival at Vijayawada Junction – 19:00 hours

Departure from Vijayawada Junction – 19:05 hours

Arrival at Rajahmundry – 20:58 hours

Departure from Rajahmundry – 21:00 hours

Arrival at Samalkot – 21:34 hrs

Departure from Samalkot – 21:35 hrs

Frequency and composition of Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express:

This ultra modern train operates on all days of the week except Sunday. It is composed of 16 coaches and has two types of seating arrangements – AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car.