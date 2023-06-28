scorecardresearch
Vande Bharat Express update: Bihar’s new semi-high speed train to reduce travel time by 01:45 hrs – Know its frequency, stoppages, timings and significance

This new Vande Bharat Express train between Patna and Ranchi will cover the distance of 379 km in six hours.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Updated:
Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat Express route, Vande Bharat Express speed, Vande Bharat Express ticket price, Vande Bharat Express route map, patna ranchi Vande Bharat Express, patna ranchi Vande Bharat Express timing, Vande Bharat Express between patna and ranchi, patna ranchi Vande Bharat Express stoppages, Vande Bharat Express news, patna-ranchi Vande Bharat Express halts, patna ranchi patna Vande Bharat Express frequency, patna ranchi Vande Bharat Express timetable,
The blue and white colour train will operate six days a week except Tuesday.

Bihar’s new Vande Bharat Express has commenced its commercial service from today onwards. The newly introduced blue and white colour train will enhance the faster connectivity between two states – Bihar and Jharkhand. This is also the first semi-high speed train for Jharkhand.

With the launch of this new semi-high speed train, the travel time has been reduced by around one hour and 45 minutes. Now, the passengers will be able to reach Ranchi from Patna in six hours.

Frequency and Stoppages of 22349/22350 Patna-Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express:-

The blue and white colour train will operate six days a week except Tuesday. During its journey between Patna-Ranchi and vice versa, the train will halt at five stations. These are: Gaya Junction, Koderma Junction, Hazaribagh Town, Barka Kana, and Mesra railway stations.

Timing of 22349/22350 Patna-Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express:-

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat:

The train will depart from Patna towards Ranchi at 07:00 hrs.

  • Arrival at Gaya Junction – 08:25 hrs
  • Departure from Gaya Junction – 08:35 hrs
  • Arrival at Koderma Junction – 09:35 hrs
  • Departure from Koderma Junction – 09:37 hrs
  • Arrival at Hazaribagh Town – 10:33 hrs
  • Departure from Hazaribagh Town – 10:35 hrs
  • Arrival at Barka Kana – 11:35 hrs
  • Departure from Barka Kana – 11:40 hrs
  • Arrival at Mesra – 12:20 hrs
  • Departure from Mesra – 12:22 hrs
  • Arrival at Ranchi – 13:00 hrs

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express:

After a brief halt, the train will again leave for Patna at 16:15 hrs and will reach the destination at 22:05 hrs.

  • Arrival at Mesra – 16:35 hrs
  • Departure from Mesra – 16:37 hrs
  • Arrival at Barka Kana – 17:30 hrs
  • Departure from Barka Kana – 17:35 hrs
  • Arrival at Hazaribagh Town – 18:30 hrs
  • Departure from Hazaribagh Town – 18:32 hrs
  • Arrival at Koderma Junction – 19:30 hrs
  • Departure from Koderma Junction – 19:32 hrs
  • Arrival at Gaya Junction – 20:45 hrs
  • Departure from Gaya Junction – 20:55 hrs

Significance of Patna-Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express:-

This new age train will cover the distance of 379 km in six hours. It will give a fillip to Ranchi’s mineral-based industries. The students will find it an easy connectivity to educational institutes of Jharkhand’s capital. In addition, the devotees can also visit famous temples in Ranchi such as – Sun Temple, Pahadi Mandir, Jagannath Temple, and Durga Temple at Deori. 

