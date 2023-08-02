Vande Bharat Express to run on Patna-Howrah route soon! Indian Railways set to introduce Bihar’s second semi-high speed train – Check details

Indian Railways plans to improve rail connectivity in the eastern part of the country through the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express. Indian Railways is all set to kick-start Vande Bharat Express train between Bihar’s Patna and West Bengal’s Howrah.

The blue and white coloured train is expected to start operating between the two states in the first or second week of August. This will be Bihar’s second Vande Bharat Express, following the successful launch of the train on the Patna-Ranchi line on June 27.

Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express speed, distance and other details

The semi-high speed is expected to run at a speed of 90 kmph to 110 kmph and will cover the total distance of 535 km in seven hours.

The Indian Railways has not made any official announcement about the tariff, however, according to a report in The Time of India, the fare is expected to be Rs 2,650 for AC executive tickets and Rs 1,450 for AC chair car, which would include meals/breakfast.

The stoppage of the semi-high speed train has also not been confirmed, but Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express is likely to have only two stoppages at Asansol in West Bengal and Jasidih in Jharkhand.

The TOI report also stated that railways has begun preparations for semi-high-speed train operation on Patna-Howrah route. Strengthening of tracks on Patna-Jhajha-Asansol-Howrah main line of both ECR and Eastern Railway is underway.

Railways plans to redevelop 55 stations in Eastern region

The report also added that the Indian Railway plans to transform 55 stations in the East Central Railway (ECR) into model stations with enhanced amenities. According to the report, a comprehensive plan has been formulated to upgrade these stations, providing passengers with a more convenient and comfortable experience. The stations include the prominat ones like Patna Junction, Rajendra Nagar Terminal and Patna Sahib.