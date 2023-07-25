Vande Bharat Express to come up with 25 fresh improvements! Indian Railways shares full list of new facilities, check here

Ensuring safety of passengers, Vande Bharat Express trains will now come with 25 improvements including various passenger-friendly features and technical enhancements. The passengers travelling will soon enjoy more amenities on Vande Bharat Express trains as the Indian Railways is all set to bring as many as 25 upgrades to the premium train from its new look to an improved design.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the new rakes of Vande Bharat Express, which are under production at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, will come with 25 major improvements. The Railway Minister also unveiled the new orange and grey colour scheme for the Vande Bharat trains.

According to reports, the new Express trains will have improvements in various aspects ranging from safety features to technical enhancements and comfort.

Also Read Does Vande Bharat have enough fire safety arrangements? This is what Railway Board Chairman has to say

25 improvements coming in Vande Bharat Express trains

Optimizing the softness of the cushions.

Enhancing seat recline for increased comfort.

Managing wash basin depth in lavatories to prevent water splashing.

Strategically placing mobile charging points for easy access.

Changing the executive seat’s color from red to blue for a more pleasing view.

Improving the extension of the footrest in the executive class.

Providing secure wheelchair points in Driving Trailer coaches with designated seats.

Enhancing lavatory lighting for better visibility.

Upgrading curtain fabrics for improved opacity and tear resistance.

Ensuring better water flow from the taps.

Introducing magazine bags for executive seats.

Adding extra bends to toilet handles for improved grip.

Standardizing colors for toilet panels.

Installing accessible hammer box covers for emergencies.

Implementing emergency talk-back units for quick communication during emergencies.

Upgrading the fire detection system for increased safety.

Enhancing air conditioning insulation to maintain better air quality in the coach.

Introducing smooth touch controls for luggage carrier lights.

Improving aesthetics inside the coach with single-piece Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic panels.

Upgrading upper trim panels for better aesthetics and sturdiness.

Incorporating hatch doors for easier maintenance.

Repositioning emergency stop push-buttons in the driver control panel for improved accessibility.

Introducing transparent door assemblies for fire extinguishers in the coach.

Uniform color for the driver’s desk to enhance visibility.

Raising the height of pantographs in areas with higher landscape and OHE positions.

Currently, Indian Railways are operating over 50 Vande Bharat trains across 25 different routes. Vande Bharat Express trains have emerged as the new age modern train sets for travel on the Indian Railways network.

Moreover, Indian Railways is also developing the Vande Bharat train with sleeper class for long-distance passengers. The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai is planning to launch a prototype in the coming year. In addition to this, Russia’s TMH and India’s RVNL have also signed an agreement for manufacturing 120 sleeper variants and 80 more will be made by the BHEL-Titagarh Rail Systems consortium.