Vande Bharat Express updates: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has signed a share holder agreement with Transmashholding’s subsidiary (TMH) and Locomotive Electronic Systems (LES) for the supply of 120 Vande Bharat Train Sets within the stipulated time frame.

The agreement was signed on July 29, 2023 (Saturday), in New Delhi, entails creation of the SPV, ‘Kinet Railway Solutions Ltd. (KRSL)’ to manufacture, supply and maintain the blue and white colour trains.

The newly formed KRSL will be manufacturing and supplying 120 Vande Bharat electric passenger sleeper train sets. In addition, the SPV will also running maintenance services of these train sets for 35 years.

Ministry of Railways awarded L1 status

Earlier in March, this Russian-Indian consortium i.e. TMH-RVNL has been awarded L1 status by the Ministry of Railways. It has emerged as the lowest bidder to produce 200 sleeper versions of Vande Bharat trains. The firm has submitted bids for the Rs 58,000 crore contract to manufacture the new age trains with new and latest technologies.

Image: RVNL/Twitter

Where to manufacture 120 Vande Bharat electric sleeper version:-

These blue and white colour trains are expected to be manufactured at a railway factory located in Maharashtra’s Latur. While, another 80 blue and white colour trains will be produced at Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) by the second lowest bidder. The consortium of BHEL and Titagarh Wagons has emerged as the second lowest bidder. It has quoted Rs 140 crore for a train set.

Vande Bharat Depots:-

The new Vande Bharat trains will be maintained at depots located in six cities such as – Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jodhpur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Vande Bharat trains in operation:-

Presently, 25 Vande Bharat Express trains are in operation across different routes. The government has targeted to launch 75 services of this ultra modern train by August 15, 2023. The trains are receiving huge responses from rail passengers.