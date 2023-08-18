Vande Bharat Express latest update: Indian Railways’ initiative to introduce semi-high speed train on Udhampur- Srinagar- Baramulla route to have THIS unique feature

Good news for Jammu and Kashmir! Indian Railways’ initiative to introduce Vande Bharat Express train in the Union Territory (UT) is going on a full swing. This specially built new semi-high speed train will have a unique feature. The train will boost the overall economic growth and tourism in the valley. The train will be manufactured by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF).



Launch of Vande Bharat Express train in Jammu and Kashmir:-

The Union Territory will get its second new age train (after New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express) next year. In a statement, ICF, Chennai said, “This train will be rolled out next year.”

Routes of Jammu and Kashmir’s second Vande Bharat Express:-

This new semi-high speed train will ply on Udhampur- Srinagar- Baramulla route. Earlier this year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the operation of the country’s first indigenous semi-high speed train in the UT. For this, the engineers are working on a full swing to complete the pending work of the USBRL project.

Special feature of Jammu and Kashmir’s second Vande Bharat Express:-

This specially designed Vande Bharat Express train will have all latest features as it has been installed on other such trains. However, this train will have a unique feature. The Chennai-based factory is developing Vande Bharat for Jammu and Kashmir region with heating facility inside the compartments as well as for the water lines to avoid freezing.

Vande Bharat Express – An excellent example of ‘Make in India’

The launch of Vande Bharat Express train is a perfect example of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiative. This ultra-modern semi-high speed train is getting much popularity among the passengers. Presently, it is the fastest train in the country, with a top speed of 180 kmph, while the operational speed is 130 kmph.