scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Vande Bharat Express latest update: Indian Railways’ initiative to introduce semi-high speed train on Udhampur- Srinagar- Baramulla route to have THIS unique feature

The train will be manufactured by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat Express updates, Vande Bharat Express latest updates, Vande Bharat Express fort jammu and kashmir, Vande Bharat Express for kashmir, Vande Bharat Express launch for jammu and kashmir, routes of jammu and kashmir vande bharat express, Vande Bharat Express unique features,
The train will boost the overall economic growth and tourism in the valley.

Good news for Jammu and Kashmir! Indian Railways’ initiative to introduce Vande Bharat Express train in the Union Territory (UT) is going on a full swing. This specially built new semi-high speed train will have a unique feature. The train will boost the overall economic growth and tourism in the valley. The train will be manufactured by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

Launch of Vande Bharat Express train in Jammu and Kashmir:-

The Union Territory will get its second new age train (after New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express) next year. In a statement, ICF, Chennai said, “This train will be rolled out next year.”

Routes of Jammu and Kashmir’s second Vande Bharat Express:-

Also Read

This new semi-high speed train will ply on Udhampur- Srinagar- Baramulla route. Earlier this year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the operation of the country’s first indigenous semi-high speed train in the UT. For this, the engineers are working on a full swing to complete the pending work of the USBRL project.

Also Read

Special feature of Jammu and Kashmir’s second Vande Bharat Express:-

Also Read

This specially designed Vande Bharat Express train will have all latest features as it has been installed on other such trains. However, this train will have a unique feature. The Chennai-based factory is developing Vande Bharat for Jammu and Kashmir region with heating facility inside the compartments as well as for the water lines to avoid freezing. 

Vande Bharat Express – An excellent example of ‘Make in India’

The launch of Vande Bharat Express train is a perfect example of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiative. This ultra-modern semi-high speed train is getting much popularity among the passengers. Presently, it is the fastest train in the country, with a top speed of 180 kmph, while the operational speed is 130 kmph.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 10:41 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS