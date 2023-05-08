Another Vande Bharat Express for Uttar Pradesh! Indian Railways to introduce semi-high speed trains on THIS route

Indian Railways has accelerated the introduction of Vande Bharat Express trains across the country. The national transporter is working rapidly to transform and modernise the existing infrastructure for the operation of the semi-high speed train on different routes.

Now, the railways is working on a proposal to give another new age train to the state of Uttar Pradesh. This will be the second Vande Bharat Express for the state.

Routes of Uttar Pradesh’s second Vande Bharat Express:-

The national transporter is likely to introduce this ultra modern train between Lucknow and Gorakhpur. This will be the first and fifth new age train for North Eastern Railway (NER) zone, and Northern Railway (NR) zone respectively.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Mahesh Gupta, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Lucknow Division, North Eastern Railway said, “Proposal for running of Vande Bharat train between Gorakhpur and Lucknow is in initial stage, feasibility is being studied.”

Asked about its extension to Delhi, the railway official said, “After its implementation there may be a chance of an extension upto Delhi if it is found feasible as per demands and other operational aspects.”

Distance and Travel Time of Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express:-

The ultra modern train is likely to cover the distance of more than 270 kms in less than four hours. Presently, the fastest trains operating between the two cities are: Gorakhdham Express, and Bihar Sampark Kranti Express. Both the trains take four hours and forty five minutes to cover the same distance.

Recently, the railways has allotted a new rake of blue and white colour train to South Eastern Railway (SER) zone. The train will run between Howrah and Puri. This will be the first and second semi-high speed train for Odisha and West Bengal respectively.

The Ministry of Railways has introduced four Vande Bharat Express in the ongoing financial year. These are – Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, Ajmer-Delhi Cantt, and Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat Express. The railways has planned to ramp up the production of the blue and white colour train in the FY 2023-24.

For this, the national transporter has decided to manufacture the rakes of this new age train at three of its factories – Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory, Rae Bareilly-based Modern Coach Factory, and Latur-based Marathwada Rail Coach Factory.