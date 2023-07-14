Good news for rail commuters! Enjoy the thrill of nature while travelling on the country’s ninth Vande Bharat Express. The train operates between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Solapur. It was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10, 2023.

In a video shared by the Ministry of Railways, this semi-high speed train was seen passing through a waterfall near Bhor Ghat in Maharashtra.

Watch Video

Composition of CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express:-

The CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express is composed of 16 coaches. The train has two types of seating arrangements – AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The train is being operated and maintained by the Central Railway (CR) zone.

Occupancy and Frequency of Mumbai-Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express:-

This new age train is running with more than 115 percent occupancy. The train runs on all days of the week except Wednesday.

Distance and Travel time of CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express:-

It covers a distance of 455 kms in 06:35 hrs. It reduces the travel time between the two stations by 01:30 hrs. The train departs from CSMT at 16:05 hrs and reaches the destination at 22:40 hrs. During its return journey, this ultra modern train leaves Solapur at 06:05 hrs and reaches CSMT at 12:35 hrs.

Stoppage of CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between CSMT and Solapur, this blue and white colour train halts at four railway stations. These are – Dadar, Kalyan Junction, Pune Junction, and Kurduvadi.

Significance of Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express:-

The CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express train has improved the connectivity between the two cities. This will also facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centers like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune.