Vande Bharat Express: Central Railway earns Rs 10.72 crore in 25 days from semi-high-speed trains in Maharashtra

The Vande Bharat trains operating from Mumbai to Solapur, Shirdi, Goa and from Nagpur to Bilaspur have earned the Central Railway Rs 10.72 crore recently. This earning from ticketing fare was brought in just 25 days from August 15 till September 9, media reports said citing the Central Railway’s data.

Vande Bharat Express trains occupancy and earnings

The CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat train having an occupancy of 93.71% raked in Rs 1.71 crore and Solapur-CMST made Rs 1.97 crore with an occupancy of 105.09%.

The CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat train had an occupancy of 81.33% and brought in Rs 1.66 crore, while the Shirdi-CSMT made Rs 1.82 crore with an occupancy of 81.88%. A welcoming response was seen in the case of the CSMT Goa Madgaon-CSMT Vande Bharat Express which started during the monsoon season from June 26. In the 25-day period mentioned above, the CSMT-Goa saw an occupancy of 92.05% and raked in Rs 76.11 lakh while the Goa-CSMT earned Rs 72.04 lakh with an occupancy of 75.5%. The Bilaspur-Nagpur- Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express also brought in a revenue of over Rs 2 crore during the period.

The Central Railway has also revealed that the three Vande Bharat Express trains operating from Mumbai had maintained their scheduled time table.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express train

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express train which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June covers a distance of 586 kilometres, making it the longest route covered by a Vande Bharat train in Maharashtra. The train halts at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali and Thivim. It was the fourth Vande Bharat train from Mumbai and the fifth from the state.