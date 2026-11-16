Vande Bharat Faulty Brakes: An empty Vande Bharat train travelled approximately 463 km between Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh without effective coach brakes, despite repeated warnings from locomotive pilots. The October 24 incident raised concerns about railway safety checks and why the train was permitted to continue despite reported braking issues.

As per a report by news agency PTI, South Eastern Railway (SER) ordered the Ranchi division to probe the incident. A November 7 railway order, identified several lapses related to maintenance staff, locomotive crews and controllers.

The railway zone also cautioned that inadequate braking power could result in a serious accident, potentially endangering railway employees, passengers and other train operations.

What happened during the 463-km journey?

The incident is related to an empty Vande Bharat chair car rake transferred from Hatia in Jharkhand to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh using a freight locomotive. The coaches’ braking systems were supposed to work in coordination with the locomotive’s brakes. However, the locomotive driver noticed the poor braking performance during a prescribed test after leaving Hatia, on the Hatia-Ranchi section.

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“However, during the test, the LP found that the brake power of the train was very poor and ineffective,” the November 7 order mentioned, as reported by PTI. After reaching Ranchi, the pilot submitted a written complaint to the section controller and traction locomotive controller.

Despite the warning, the train was allowed to continue.

Why were repeated brake warnings ignored?

The issue was reported again by another locomotive pilot who operated the train from Muri station. The second pilot informed railway controllers that the brakes could not be applied by reducing brake pipe pressure.

“The train was permitted to proceed in the same condition despite reported poor brake power,” the railway order stated as quoted by PTI. The issue was eventually examined at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) station in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district.

It was during the inspection that railway officials found out that the braking system of all coaches had been isolated, preventing their brakes from being applied. By then, the rake had travelled around 463 km using only the locomotive’s brake and regenerative braking.

What did the railway’s preliminary examination find?

The railway order identified failures related to coach and wagon (C&W) maintenance staff, locomotive crews, section, and traction controllers.

The maintenance staff allegedly failed to physically verify whether the coaches’ brakes were functioning before departure. The maintenance staff reportedly failed to take appropriate action despite receiving complaints from locomotive pilots.

The order also mentioned that the crews were unfamiliar with the Vande Bharat braking system and had not physically checked whether the coach brakes were being applied. “From above, it is evident that there were multiple failures on the part of various staff, resulting in the train being worked without effective train brakes,” the order mentioned.

What action has Railways taken?

South Eastern Railway’s November 7 communication instructed the Ranchi Divisional Railway Manager to conduct a detailed investigation and to find the lapses involving employees concerned. The railway zone has also sought corrective and preventive measures to avoid similar incidents.

Although the rake was empty, the incident raised concerns about railway safety procedures and the response to technical warnings. The incident preceded the November 11 Kolkata-Sairang Express derailment in Assam. The probe will ascertain accountability for the failures identified in the preliminary examination.

(With inputs from PTI)