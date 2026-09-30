Rail connectivity between Valsad and Surat is set to get an additional daily MEMU service from October 3, 2026, adding another train option for people travelling across south Gujarat.

The new service will connect several stations across the Valsad–Surat corridor, giving passengers more options for travelling between the two cities and nearby areas.

Valsad–Surat MEMU service to start October 3

Train number 69149 Valsad–Surat MEMU will begin its regular service from Valsad on October 3.

The 69149 Valsad–Surat MEMU will depart from Valsad at 1:20 pm and reach Surat at 4:40 pm. The service will run daily.

The train will make stops at several stations between Valsad and Surat, covering both smaller stations and important railway points along the corridor.

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Valsad–Surat MEMU route and timings

After departing from Valsad at 1:20 pm, the MEMU will reach Dungri at 1:35 pm. It will then arrive at Joravasan at 2:03 pm and Bilimora at 2:09 pm.

The train will next stop at Amalsad at 2:30 pm, followed by Ancheli at 2:39 pm and Vedchha at 2:58 pm. It will reach Gandhi Smriti at 3:09 pm.

The train will then arrive at Navsari at 3:16 pm, followed by Maroli at 3:27 pm and Sachin at 3:35 pm. It will reach Bhestan at 3:55 pm and Udhna at 4:03 pm, before completing its journey at Surat at 4:40 pm.

More rail options for daily passengers

The new MEMU service will connect Valsad with several stations towards Surat during the afternoon and evening period. Passengers from Valsad, Bilimora, Navsari, Sachin, Udhna and other stations on the route can use the service for their regular journeys.

The multiple stops will also allow passengers from smaller towns and stations along the corridor to travel directly towards Surat. For people who frequently commute between these locations, the daily service can help make travel planning easier.