Indian Railways approved three major infrastructure projects on Tuesday worth a combined Rs 2,193 crore, covering a pilgrimage route in Jammu and Kashmir, a suburban rail corridor in Tamil Nadu, and one of the busiest freight arteries between Eastern and Northern India.

Vaishno Devi route gets Rs 238 crore safety overhaul

The Jammu-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra section, one of the most heavily used pilgrimage routes in the country, is set to receive a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade. Indian Railways approved Rs 238 crore for slope stabilisation, tunnel rehabilitation, and bridge protection works along the Northern Railway section.

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The works follow a detailed assessment of cuttings, bridges, and tunnels across the route. Specific interventions include treatment of tunnel seepage, bridge protection works, and safety measures at vulnerable locations, all of which have historically posed operational challenges due to difficult terrain, adverse geological conditions, and extreme weather, as per a PIB release.

Vaishnaw said the sanctioned works reflect the government’s commitment to safe connectivity in challenging terrain, adding that they will strengthen the long-term safety and reliability of the section. Millions travel the route annually, making the upgrades consequential beyond the engineering scope.

Chennai suburban rail to get second line on 68-km stretch

The Arakkonam-Chengalpattu doubling project, approved at Rs 993 crore, addresses a more straightforward but equally pressing problem: a single-line section on the Chennai suburban circular rail corridor that is already operating near full capacity.

The 68-km stretch connects Chennai Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, and Arakkonam, a corridor that serves both commuters and freight bound for some of Tamil Nadu’s most significant industrial clusters. Mahindra World City, Sriperumbudur, Oragadam, and Irungattukottai all sit along or near the alignment, along with major automotive, cement, and manufacturing operations, as per the PIB release.

Adding a second line is expected to reduce train detention time, improve punctuality, and allow for higher service frequency on suburban routes. The project also carries longer-term relevance: the proposed Parandur Airport near Kancheepuram falls close to the corridor, which will likely drive further passenger and freight growth in the years ahead.

Howrah-Delhi corridor gets a third line between Kiul and Jhajha

The third approval, and at Rs 962 crore, the second-largest of the three, is a 54-km third line on the Kiul-Jhajha section of the Howrah-Delhi corridor, one of Indian Railways’ highest traffic density routes.

The existing double-line section is already running beyond optimal capacity utilisation, with demand projected to rise further. The additional line is designed to ease that pressure by improving operational flexibility, reducing congestion, and enabling smoother scheduling of both passenger and freight services, the PIB release said.

The section’s freight significance is considerable. It handles traffic linked to Barh STPP, Jawahar STPP, and Birganj ICD, and provides a key link between Kolkata and Haldia ports and the Raxaul-Nepal route. For passengers, the project strengthens the Patna-Kolkata connectivity axis.