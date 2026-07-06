Passengers across several states are set to benefit from improved rail connectivity as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off new train services and an extension of an existing train today (July 6, 2026).

The new services include the New Express train between Nanded and Mumbai and the New Tanakpur–Nanded Express Train. These trains will pass through several important cities, linking major industrial, cultural, and regional centres across India.

In addition to the new trains, the Railway Minister also flagged off the existing Tanakpur–Pilibhit service, which will be extended up to Shahjahanpur. Check out the route of these trains below.

New Nanded–Mumbai Express Train: Route

The new express train between Nanded and Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) is expected to provide a faster and more convenient travel option for passengers traveling between Marathwada, Vidarbha, and the financial capital Mumbai.

The new train will connect important cities and towns, including Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli Deccan, Washim, Akola, Malakapur, Bhusaval, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nasik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, and Lokmanya Tilak (T).

New Tanakpur–Nanded Express Train: Route

Another service Vaishnaw flagged off is a new train between Tanakpur in Uttarakhand and Nanded in Maharashtra. The Tanakpur–Nanded Express Train Service will improve direct rail connectivity between northern hill regions and central India, making travel easier for passengers across multiple states.

The new train will pass through several stations, including Tanakpur, Khatima, Pilibhit, Izzatnagar, Bareilly Jn, Badaun, Kasganj, Mathura Jn, Agra Cantt, Dholpur, Gwalior Jn, Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Lalitpur Jn, Bina, Rani Kamalapati, Itarsi, Khandwa Jn, Malkapur, Akola Jn, Washim, Hingoli, Basmat, Purna Jn and Nanded.

Extension of Tanakpur–Pilibhit Train up to Shahjahanpur

In addition to the new services, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the existing Tanakpur–Pilibhit train service, which will be extended up to Shahjahanpur. This extension will benefit daily passengers by improving access to more towns in Uttar Pradesh and reducing the need for multiple train changes.