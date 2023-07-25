scorecardresearch
Unforgettable Dining Experience! Telangana’s first ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ starts at Kacheguda Railway Station – A look at stunning features and pictures

The Hyderabad division of the SCR has started State’s first coach restaurant to run round-the-clock.

Written by FE Online
The Kacheguda railway station is one of the three Central Stations in Hyderabad and is one of the busiest railway terminals in Telangana’s capital. (Twitter)

For the first time in Telangana, the South Central Railway (SCR) has started “Restaurant on Wheels” at Kacheguda Railway station premises to offer a novel experience to food connoisseurs, providing them with a unique dining ambience. 

The Hyderabad division of the SCR has started State’s first coach restaurant to run round-the-clock. The Kacheguda railway station is one of the three Central Stations in Hyderabad and is one of the busiest railway terminals in Telangana’s capital. 

The Ministry of Railways shared a glimpse of the facility on its Twitter handle. “Reclaimed Coaches, Unforgettable Dining Experience! Step inside the “Restaurant on Wheels” and experience a world of delectable dining surrounded by the charm of refurbished heritage coaches at Kacheguda Railway Station,” the railway ministry said in a tweet. 

All you need to know about ‘Restaurant on Wheels’

In order to provide a memorable experience, the railways has refurbished two heritage coaches with aesthetic interiors. The special coaches have been placed at the main entrance of the railway station and are accessible to passengers, commuters and the general public.

This facility aims to give a unique dining experience to the passengers along with a wide variety of options like North Indian, South Indian, Mughalai, Chinese and many more along with beverages. 

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 10:55 IST

