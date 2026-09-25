Planning a train journey during the festive season? Western Railway has announced a special train between Udhna in Surat, Gujarat, and Nandurbar in Maharashtra, via Hasanpur Road. The service will give passengers an additional option during October and November, when demand for train travel is expected to rise.

The new train will operate on a special fare and will cover the Udhna–Hasanpur Road–Nandurbar route. Along with this service, Western Railway has also extended the trips of special trains on select routes up to November 2026.

Udhna–Nandurbar special train: Schedule and timings

The Udhna–Hasanpur Road Special (09041) will operate every Saturday from October 3 to November 28, 2026.

The train will depart from Udhna at 11:30 pm on Saturday and reach Hasanpur Road at 2:15 pm. This service will provide passengers travelling towards the Hasanpur Road and Nandurbar side with an additional train option during the festive season.

The return service, 09042 Hasanpur Road–Nandurbar Special, will depart from Hasanpur Road at 3:45 pm on Monday. It will reach Nandurbar at 11:30 pm on the same day.

Together, the services will account for 18 trips during the scheduled period.

Which other special trains have been extended?

Western Railway has also extended the trips of special train services on the Udhna–Jhajharpur and Udhna–Madhubani routes up to November 2026.

The extension is aimed at providing passengers with more train services during the festive travel period. These routes connect Gujarat with destinations in Bihar, and the additional trips will continue to be available through November.

Booking details for special trains

Passengers planning to travel on these services can book reserved tickets through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and the IRCTC website.

According to Western Railway, booking for the reserved trips of train numbers 09041, 09047, 09045 and 09151 commenced from September 24, 2026.