To provide greater convenience to passengers and meet the increasing travel demand, Western Railway has announced the extension of trips for two special train services operating between Udhna–Madhubani and Udhna–Jhanjharpur.

The trains will continue to run on special fares and are expected to benefit passengers travelling between Gujarat and Bihar. According to Western Railway, the extension has been introduced to accommodate the increased passenger rush and ensure smoother travel during the period. Check out the train stoppages, extended dates here.

Extended Schedule of Special Trains

The following special train services have been extended:

Train No Train Name Frequency 09045 Udhna – Madhubani Special Weekly (Sunday) June 14, 2026 09046 Madhubani – Udhna Special Weekly (Monday) June 15, 2026 09047 Udhna – Jhanjharpur Special Weekly (Sunday) June 14, 2026 09048 Jhanjharpur – Udhna Special Weekly (Monday) June 15, 2026

Key stops along the Udhna–Madhubani Special Train

Train No. 09045/09046 Udhna–Madhubani Special will halt at Udhna Junction, Chalthan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Bhusaval Junction, Khandwa Junction, Itarsi Junction, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, Ara, Bihta, Patliputra, Sonpur Junction, Hajipur Junction, Muzaffarpur Junction, Samastipur Junction, Darbhanga Junction, Sakri Junction, and Madhubani in both directions.

Udhna–Jhanjharpur Special station list

Train No. 09047/09048 Udhna–Jhanjharpur Special will stop at Udhna Junction, Chalthan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Bhusaval Junction, Khandwa Junction, Itarsi Junction, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Bahora Chandil, Buxar, Ara, Patliputra, Sonpur Junction, Hajipur Junction, Muzaffarpur Junction, Samastipur Junction, Darbhanga Junction, Sakri Junction, and Jhanjharpur.

Booking Open for Extended Trips

Western Railway has informed that booking for the extended trips of Train No. 09045 (Udhna–Madhubani Special) and Train No. 09047 (Udhna–Jhanjharpur Special) is open at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through the IRCTC website.