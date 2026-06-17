To make travel easier during peak demand, Western Railway has introduced two weekly special trains. These trains will connect Valsad and Dadar in Maharashtra with Subedarganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Through these special trains, Indian Railways aim to provide better connectivity and handle the extra rush of passengers on these busy routes. The services will run on a special fare and for a fixed schedule.

These trains will connect key cities across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh, making travel easier and more convenient for passengers on this route. Check out all the details related to these services below.

Valsad–Subedarganj Special Train: Schedule & Timings

Train No. Train Name Dates of Service Frequency 04178 Valsad – Subedarganj Weekly Special June 17 – July 15, 2026 Weekly (Wednesday) 04177 Subedarganj – Valsad Weekly Special June 16 – July 14, 2026 Weekly (Tuesday)

The Valsad to Subedarganj train will operate once a week. Train number 04178, running from Valsad to Subedarganj, will run every Wednesday. In the return direction, the train from Subedarganj to Valsad, Train No 04177, will run every Tuesday.

Train Timings

The train from Valsad to Subedarganj will depart at 14:45 hrs and reach at 19:00 hrs the next day. Similarly, the train in the return direction will depart at 05:00 hrs and arrive at 10:10 hrs the next day.

Key stops along the route

This train will stop at major stations Surat, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Bayana, Idgah Agra, Tundla, Etawah, Govindpuri, and Fatehpur stations in both directions.

Dadar–Subedarganj Special Train: Full Route & Schedule

Train No. Train Name Dates of Service Frequency 04176 Dadar – Subedarganj Weekly Superfast Special June 23 – July 14, 2026 Weekly (Tuesday) 04175 Subedarganj – Dadar Weekly Superfast Special June 21 – July 12, 2026 Weekly (Sunday)

This superfast special train will also operate once a week. Train number 04176 from Dadar to Subedarganj will run every Tuesday, while train number 04175 from Subedarganj to Dadar will run every Sunday.

Train Timings

Train number 04176 will depart from Dadar at 01:15 hrs and reach Subedarganj at 05:00 hrs the next day. In the return direction, the train will leave Subedarganj at 16:10 hrs and arrive at Dadar at 22:40 hrs the next day.

Stoppages

This train will stop at important stations such as Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bayana, Rupbas, Fatehpur Sikri, Idgah Agra, Tundla, Etawah, Govindpuri, and Fatehpur stations in both directions.