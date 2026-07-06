Commuters travelling between Agartala and Karimganj now have access to the Northeast’s first Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train, with regular commercial services on the route starting today (July 6).The train was flagged off by Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha over the weekend and will run six days a week, remaining off on Sundays.

From Diesel To Electric

The service is not new to the route. It previously ran as a Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) and has now been converted to a MEMU following the electrification of the line, according to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which operates and maintains the service. Sharma said the switch to electric traction gives the train faster acceleration and deceleration compared to diesel rakes, which should help cut down travel time between stops on the route.

He added that the electric rakes also bring smoother rides, lower noise levels and reduced maintenance needs, along with zero emissions at the point of operation.

What commuters can expect

The train covers the 205-km stretch between Agartala and Karimganj in roughly six hours and thirty minutes. Train number 75679 leaves Agartala at 7:20 am and reaches Karimganj Junction at 1:50 pm. On the return leg, train number 75680 departs Karimganj Junction at 2:25 pm and pulls into Agartala at 8:40 pm.

Along the way, the train halts at 23 stations, including Jogendra Nagar, Jirnia, Teliamura, Mungiyakami, Ambasa, Jawaharnagar, SK Para, Manu, Nalkata, Kumar Ghat, Pencharthal, Panisagar, Dharmanagar, Nadiapur, Churaibari, Tilbhum, Chandkhira Bagn, Kalkalighat, Patharkandi, Kanaibazar, Baraigram Junction, Kayasthagram, Nilambazar and Suprakandi Halt.

The service is designed to handle the kind of daily crowd that typically depends on this corridor like students, office-goers, small traders and tourists moving between Tripura and the adjoining districts of southern Assam.

Why it matters for daily travel

Chief Minister Saha called the launch a new chapter in the state’s railway history, saying the initiative was meant to offer faster, safer and more comfortable travel in line with present-day needs. He said the service should make daily commuting easier and more time-efficient for thousands of passengers, while giving them a cleaner mode of transport than what they have used so far.

“Tripura has become the first state in the Northeast to receive this MEMU train service. The new service will provide a comfortable journey for passengers while strengthening regional rail connectivity,” Saha said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others associated with the project.

For now, the practical takeaway for passengers is straightforward: a same-day return trip between Agartala and Karimganj is possible within the current timetable, six days a week, on a service built to be quicker and less crowded at the margins than the diesel rake it replaces.