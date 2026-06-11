If you are living in Surat and planning a trip to Prayagraj, especially to visit the sacred Triveni Sangam, your journey has now become much easier. A special train service has been introduced to make travel between Surat and Prayagraj more convenient for passengers.

North Central Railway is starting a special train between Udhna (Surat) and Prayagraj Junction. This service will help pilgrims and travelers reach Prayagraj comfortably without worrying too much about long-distance travel arrangements.

The train will pass through important stations such as Sirathu, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Bharuch, and several others along the route, improving overall connectivity between northern and western India.Check out the full schedule and route of these trains here.

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Special Train: Schedule and Frequency

The special train between Prayagraj and Udhna will run from June 11 to July 30, completing 15 trips. In the return direction, the train from Udhna to Prayagraj will operate from June 12 to July 31.

To make your journey more convenient, the train will follow a fixed weekly schedule:

From Prayagraj Junction (04105): Every Thursday and Sunday

From Udhna (Surat) (04106): Every Friday and Monday

This regular timetable will help passengers plan their journeys easily and travel without confusion.

Route and Key Stops

The special train will operate on an important route connecting northern and western India. It will pass through several major stations, including Prayagraj Junction, Sirathu, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Etawah Junction, Bhind, Gwalior Junction, Guna, Ruthiyai Junction, Maksi Junction, Ujjain Junction, Ratlam Junction, Chhayapuri, Bharuch Junction, and Udhna Junction.

Another Special Train: Prayagraj–Ujjain–Indore Link

Not only this, to further improve connectivity and provide more convenience for pilgrims, North Central Railway has also introduced another special train between Subedarganj and Indore via Ujjain.

The Subedarganj–Indore Special Train (04169/04170) will pass through important stations including Ujjain, helping strengthen rail connectivity between Prayagraj and central India.

This service will operate from June 15 to September 29, offering better travel options for long-distance passengers.