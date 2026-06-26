To help passengers travelling during the weekend, Central Railway has announced special trains services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, and Karmali, Goa.

These special trains will provide an additional travel option for passengers heading to Goa through the scenic Konkan Railway route.

Central Railway has introduced these special services to meet the increased travel demand between Mumbai and Goa and provide a more comfortable journey for passengers during the busy weekend period.

Check out the train schedule, timings, and halts here.

Special Trains: Schedule and Timings

The special trains from CSMT to Karmali (Train No. 01129) will run today (June 26, 2026). The train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 12:20 AM and will reach Karmali at 2:40 PM on the same day.

Similarly, the return special trains from Karmali to CSMT (Train No. 01130) will run on June 28, 2026. The train will depart from Karmali at 4:30 PM and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5:25 AM the following day.

Halts Along the Route

The special trains will stop at the following stations:

Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

How many coaches will the special trains have?

The weekend special trains will have a total of 22 coaches to cater to passenger demand. The train will include one AC 2-Tier coach, six AC 3-Tier coaches, nine Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches, and two Second Seating-cum-Guard Brake Vans, offering travel options across different classes.

Bookings Open: How to reserve seats?

Bookings for the special trains are currently open. You can reserve your seats at any PRS reservation counter or through the IRCTC website. Those travelling in the unreserved coaches can book tickets using the UTS system.

Tickets can also be booked conveniently through the RailOne mobile app. The detailed timings of all halts are available on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) and the Indian Railways train enquiry portal.