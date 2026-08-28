Passengers travelling on the Dhanbad-Coimbatore-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Weekly Superfast Express should note a timetable change. The timings of Train Nos 22363/22364 have been revised at six stations under the West Central Railway.

As per the official post shared by Southern Railway on X, East Central Railway has announced the revision in timings at the six stations under the West Central Railway. The impacted stations are Satna, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Katni, Pipariya and Itarsi.

“The timings of Trains Nos. 22363/22364 Dhanbad-Coimbatore-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Weekly Superfast Express have been changed at select stations under West Central Railway,” Southern Railway stated in its post.

Importantly for passengers, the Railways has clarified that there will be no change in the timings of these trains at other stations or zones. Travellers have also been asked to take note of the revised schedule before planning their journey.

Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat: Revised timings

Here are the revised arrival and departure timings listed in the railway notification:

Station Train 22363 Dhanbad–Coimbatore Train 22364 Coimbatore–Dhanbad Satna Arr: 4:50 am / Dep: 4:55 am Arr: 9:15 pm / Dep: 9:20 pm Katni Arr: 6:13 am / Dep: 6:15 am Arr: 8:03 pm / Dep: 8:05 pm Jabalpur Arr: 7:50 am / Dep: 8:00 am Arr: 6:40 pm / Dep: 6:50 pm Narsinghpur Arr: 8:58 am / Dep: 9:00 am Arr: 5:33 pm / Dep: 5:35 pm Pipariya Arr: 10:03 am / Dep: 10:05 am Arr: 4:33 pm / Dep: 4:35 pm Itarsi Arr: 12:35 pm / Dep: 12:45 pm Arr: 3:35 pm / Dep: 3:45 pm

The first time indicates arrival and the second one departure

What are the terminal timings?

As per the timetable issued by Southern Railway, Train No. 22363 Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Weekly Superfast Express leave Dhanbad at 4:10 pm on Saturday and reaches Coimbatore at 6:30 pm on Monday.

In the return trip, Train No. 22364 Coimbatore-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Weekly Superfast Express leaves Coimbatore at 7:50 am on Tuesday and reaches Dhanbad at 1 pm on Wednesday.

What changes for passengers?

The timetable revision affects passengers boarding or getting off at Satna, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Itarsi and Pipariya. They should check the new arrival and departure timings before heading to the station.

Passengers travelling from other stations on the route should note that there is no change in the train timings at other stations or zones, as specifically mentioned in the railway notification.

Southern Railway has advised passengers travelling on Train Nos.22363 and 22364 to take note of the changes while planning their journeys.