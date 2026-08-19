Southern Railways is adding extra capacity on the busy Chennai-Mangaluru corridor ahead of Onam, announcing four special services to meet the demands of the festival travel rush. The weekly Express Special will operate between Dr MGR Chennai and Mangaluru Junction later this month.

Train Nos. 06127 and 06128 will offer two trips each, with services slated between August 21 and August 29. Southern Railway stated that the trains will run as “Trains on Demand”, whereas advance reservations opened at 8 am on August 19, 2026.

In its announcement on X, Southern Railway mentioned that the special weekly Express trains are being operated “to clear extra rush of passengers during the Onam festival.”

Chennai-Mangaluru Onam Special: Dates and timings

Train No. 06127 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mangaluru Junction Weekly Express Special will leave from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11:50 pm on August 21 and August 28, both Fridays. It will reach Mangaluru Junction at 5 pm the following day.

In its return journey, Train No. 06128 Mangaluru Junction-Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Express Special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 7:15 pm on August 22 and 29, both Saturdays. It will reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11:35 am on the next day.

Based on the announced departure and arrival timings, the scheduled journey is 17 hours and 10 minutes from Chennai to Mangaluru and 16 hours and 20 minutes from Mangaluru to Chennai.

Train 06127: Chennai to Mangaluru full schedule

As per the schedule shared by the Southern Railway, Train No.06127 will run as follows:

Station Arrival Departure Dr MGR Chennai Central — 23:50 Perambur 00:03 00:05 Arakkonam 00:58 01:00 Katpadi 01:46 01:50 Jolarpettai 03:15 03:20 Salem 05:00 05:03 Erode 06:05 06:15 Tiruppur 06:58 07:00 Podanur 08:23 08:25 Palakkad 09:32 09:35 Shoranur 10:15 10:25 Tirur 11:09 11:10 Kozhikode 11:52 11:55 Vadakara 12:34 12:35 Thalassery 12:54 12:55 Kannur 13:22 13:25 Payyanur 13:54 13:55 Nileshwar 14:14 14:15 Kanhangad 14:26 14:27 Kasaragod 14:44 14:45 Mangaluru Junction 17:00 —

Train No 06128: Mangaluru to Chennai full schedule

For the train journey, Train No. 06128 will follow this schedule:

Station Arrival Departure Mangaluru Junction — 19:15 Kasaragod 19:54 19:55 Kanhangad 20:13 20:14 Nileshwar 20:24 20:25 Payyanur 20:40 20:41 Kannur 21:42 21:45 Thalassery 22:05 22:06 Vadakara 22:26 22:27 Kozhikode 23:07 23:10 Tirur 00:01 00:02 Shoranur 00:50 01:00 Palakkad 01:57 02:00 Podanur 03:18 03:20 Tiruppur 04:10 04:12 Erode 05:05 05:15 Salem 06:07 06:10 Jolarpettai 08:00 08:05 Katpadi 09:13 09:15 Arakkonam 10:03 10:05 Perambur 10:53 10:55 Dr MGR Chennai Central 11:35 —

Here are the key stations covered by Onam specials

The special trains will serve the Chennai-Mangaluru corridor, offering festival season connectivity through Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

Besides the original and terminating stations, the route covers Perambur, Erode, Katpadi, Podanur, Arakkonam, Erode, Jolarpettai, Salem, Palakkad, Vadakara, Tirur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kanhangad, Thalassery, Payyanur and Tiruppur and Shoranur.

Reservations open for Onam special trains

Advance reservations for Train Nos. 06127/06128 opened at 8 am on August 19, as stated by Southern Railway.

The additional services give passengers another option for travelling along the Chennai-Mangaluru corridor during the Onam period, with two departures available in each direction.