Passengers travelling between Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa and other parts of North India over the next few days may face longer travel times as Central Railway has announced diversion and regulation of several major trains due to doubling work in Maharashtra’s Pune Division.

The temporary changes will affect routes in the Daund–Manmad section, especially between Visapur, Ranjangaon Road and Sarola stations. Railway officials said the work is being carried out to improve line capacity and make train movement smoother in the future.

Karnataka Express, Yeshvantpur-Chandigarh Train to Take Alternate Routes

According to Central Railway, Train No. 12627 KSR Bengaluru – New Delhi Karnataka Superfast Express leaving Bengaluru on May 27 and May 29 will run on a diverted route via Solapur, Kurduwadi, Latur Road, Parbhani, Ankai and Manmad.

Similarly, Train No. 22685 Yesvantpur – Chandigarh Superfast Express departing on May 27 will avoid its regular section and instead travel through Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik Road and Manmad.

Another affected service is Train No. 20657 SSS Hubballi – Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express, which will depart on May 29 through Solapur, Kurduwadi, Latur Road, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Manmad.

Goa-Bound Passengers May Face Delays

Passengers travelling towards Goa may also see delays and route changes. Train No. 12780 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Vasco-da-Gama Goa Superfast Express leaving Delhi on May 29 will run via Manmad, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala and Pune instead of its usual route.

Apart from diversions, Central Railway has also announced regulation of some trains, which means they may be halted for a certain duration during the journey to manage traffic on the affected section.

Train No. 12780 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Vasco-da-Gama Goa Superfast Express leaving on May 27 will be regulated for 2 hours 30 minutes in the Manmad–Akolner section.

Karnataka Express, Swarna Jayanti Express Also Regulated

Train No. 07364 Yog Nagari Rishikesh – SSS Hubballi Express Special departing on May 28 will also be regulated for 2 hours 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Train No. 12628 New Delhi – KSR Bengaluru Karnataka Superfast Express leaving Delhi on May 29 will be regulated for 1 hour 30 minutes in the Solapur–Daund section.

Train No. 12781 Mysuru – Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanti Superfast Express departing Mysuru on May 29 will be regulated for 1 hour in the Pune–Daund section.

Railway authorities have advised passengers to check the latest train status before starting their journey. Travellers are also being asked to arrive early at stations and keep extra buffer time due to possible delays caused by the operational changes.