Attention Railway Passengers! To make your journey more comfortable and your travel plans hassle-free, South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced special unreserved train services between Hyderabad and Wadi.

These additional trains come as a relief for passengers who often face heavy crowds on this route during peak travel periods. Whether you are travelling to meet family, for work, or simply exploring destinations along the route, these special services will offer more travel options and greater convenience.

A total of four special train services will be operated on June 29 and July 1, 2026, in both directions between Hyderabad and Wadi. You can check out the full route and schedule of these trains below.

Special Train: Schedule, timings & stoppages

Train No From – To Deparuture Arrival Journey commencing on 07175 Hyderabad – Wadi 09:30 ( Monday) 14:30 June 29, 2026 07176 Wadi – Hyderabad 16:00 ( Monday) 21:00 07175 Hyderabad – Wadi 05:00 (Wednesday) 10:00 July 1, 2026 07176 Wadi – Hyderabad 11:40 ( Wednesday) 16:35

Hyderabad–Wadi Special Train (Train No. 07175)

The special train service between Hyderabad and Wadi will depart from Hyderabad at 9:30 AM on Monday, June 29, and is scheduled to reach Wadi at 2:30 PM on the same day, completing the journey in the afternoon.

In another service of Train No. 07175, the train will leave Hyderabad at 5:00 AM on Wednesday, July 1, and is expected to arrive at Wadi at 10:00 AM on the same day.

Wadi – Hyderabad Special Train (Train No. 07176)

The return special train service from Wadi to Hyderabad will depart from Wadi at 4:00 PM on Monday, June 29, 2026. It will reach Hyderabad at 9:00 PM on the same day, completing the journey in the evening hours.

In another service of the same train number, Train No. 07176 will leave Wadi at 11:40 AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, and is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad at 4:35 PM. Both services are aimed at helping passengers travel comfortably during the peak summer rush.

Stops between Hyderabad and Wadi

The special trains will halt at several stations in both directions to benefit passengers from different locations. These include Begumpet, Sanatnagar, Hafizpet, Lingampalli, Nagulapalli, Shankarpalli, Gullaguda, Vikarabad, Godamgura, Dharur, Rukmapur, Tandur, Mantatti, Nawandgi, Kurgunta, Seram, Malkhaid Road and Chittapur stations.