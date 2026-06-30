Passengers travelling between Hyderabad Deccan and Gorakhpur Junction can look forward to additional travel options, as South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the operation of its weekly special train services to meet the continued rise in passenger demand.

The extended special trains from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur will remain in effect until July 31, 2026, providing greater convenience and improved seat availability during the busy travel season.

You can check the complete train schedule, stoppages, and route details below.

Special Train: Full Schedule and Halts

The weekly special train from Hyderabad Deccan to Gorakhpur Junction (Train No. 07075) will run every Friday on July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24, and July 31, 2026.

Similarly, in the return direction, the special train from Gorakhpur Junction to Hyderabad Deccan (Train No. 07076) will run every Sunday on July 5, July 12, July 19, July 26, and August 2, 2026, completing a total of five additional trips during the extended period.

Train Route and Halts

During its journey, the Hyderabad–Gorakhpur weekly special train will stop at several major stations, including Gorakhpur Junction, Gonda Junction, Barabanki Junction, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow City, Aishbagh, Kanpur Central, Pokhrayan, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction, Bina Junction, Bhopal Junction, Itarsi Junction, Betul, Nagpur Junction, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Mancheral, Peddapalli, Kazipet Junction, Secunderabad Junction, and Hyderabad.

These halts will provide convenient boarding and deboarding facilities for passengers travelling between Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and other regions.

Extension aimed at clearing extra passenger rush

South Central Railway stated that the decision has been taken to clear the extra rush of passengers travelling between Hyderabad and Gorakhpur. The continuation of these special trains is expected to provide relief to passengers and improve seat availability on this busy route.

With the extension of these services, passengers will have more travel options during July, a period that generally witnesses high demand. The additional trips are expected to ease waiting lists, reduce travel inconvenience, and ensure smoother passenger movement between Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.