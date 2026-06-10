Pilgrims and devotees planning to visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (Jammu) and Haridwar will soon have a direct travel option, as the Ministry of Railways has approved a special train connecting the two major pilgrimage destinations.

The special service will run from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Haridwar on June 14, while the return journey will operate on June 15.

The update about this new train was shared by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on X, where he thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for accepting the request to run the special train.

The train will be operated by the Jammu Railway Division of the Northern Railway. You can check out all the details, including the full route and schedule of the special train, below:

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Special Train: Schedule and Timings

Train No From – To Journey Date Total No. of Service 04606 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Haridwar June 14, 2026 1 Trip 04605 Haridwar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra June 15, 2026 1 Trip

The special train between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Haridwar will operate as Train No. 04606, while the return service from Haridwar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra will run as Train No. 04605.

Train No. 04606 will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station at 6:15 PM on June 14 and reach Haridwar at 6:30 AM on June 15, covering the journey in around 12 hours and 15 minutes.

While the train in the return direction will leave Haridwar at 7:00 AM on June 15 and arrive at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 8:40 PM the same day, taking approximately 13 hours and 40 minutes.

Key Stoppages along the route

The special train will halt at the following stations en route: Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan (Udhampur), Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana Junction, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur Junction, and Roorkee.