New Delhi Railway Station platform change: Passengers travelling to or from New Delhi Railway Station should check their platform numbers before boarding or arriving at the station. Northern Railway has announced temporary platform changes for several trains, effective from Friday, October 16, 2026, until November 17, 2026.

As per an official advisory shared by Northern Railway on its X handle, the changes cover selected long-distance express trains and local passenger services. These include trains interlinking New Delhi with Jaynagar, Varanasi, Rajgir and Chandigarh, along with services operating through the station.

Passengers travelling during this period should check their train’s revised platform number to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

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New Delhi Railway Station: Which trains have been shifted?

Northern Railway has released a list of affected services, including their scheduled arrival and departure timings, revised platforms and existing platforms.

For instance, Train No. 12562, operating from New Delhi to Jaynagar, will leave from Platform 1 instead of Platform 13. Similarly, Train No. 12561, arriving from Jaynagar, has been changed from Platform 12 to Platform 7.

Passengers who are travelling on the Chandigarh-New Delhi (12046) should note that its arrival platform has been revised from Platform 2 to Platform 1. The changes also cover services connecting New Delhi with Varanasi, Rajgir and other destinations.

New Delhi Railway Station: Full list of revised platforms

Train number Train name/route Scheduled arrival/departure Old platform New platform 12562 New Delhi–Jaynagar Dep: 21:15 13 1 12561 Jaynagar–New Delhi Arr: 15:45 12 7 12046 Chandigarh–New Delhi Arr: 15:20 2 1 15306 Rohtak Jn–New Delhi Arr: 15:45 7 2 19566 Dehradun–Okha Arr: 13:10, Dep: 13:25 1 4 12472/74/76/78 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Bandra Terminus/Gandhidham Jn/Hapa/Jamnagar Arr: 21:25, Dep: 21:40 1 8 12392 New Delhi–Rajgir Dep: 13:10 8 1 22435 Varanasi Jn–New Delhi Arr: 23:00 16 6 64441/64410 Ghaziabad–New Delhi–Ghaziabad Arr: 18:10, Dep: 18:30 14 12 54473 Delhi Jn–Saharanpur Jn Arr: 18:40, Dep: 18:45 15 6 64409/64076 Ghaziabad–New Delhi–Palwal Arr: 23:45, Dep: 00:15 8 9 64016 Shakurbasti–Palwal Arr: 15:08, Dep: 15:10 1 4

Source: Northern Railway advisory. Timings are in 24-hour format. Arr = Arrival; Dep = Departure.

Key things passengers should know

Effective from: October 16, 2026.

Valid until: November 17, 2026.

Affected stations: New Delhi Railway Station

Major changes: Selected trains have been shifted to different platforms on a temporary basis.

New Delhi Railway Station: Major changes for passengers

Among the notable revisions, Train No. 22435, arriving from Varanasi Junction at 11 PM, will now use Platform 6 instead of Platform 16. Meanwhile, Train No. 12392, departing for Rajgir at 1:10 PM, has been shifted from Platform 8 to Platform 1.

Passengers travelling on Train No. 18566, running between Dehradun and Okha, should also note that its platform has changed from Platform 1 to Platform 4. The revised arrangements additionally cover local services connecting Ghaziabad, Palwal, New Delhi and Shakurbasti.

Northern Railway’s notice also mentions temporary platform changes but does not announce any cancellations or revised train timings.

How to check the latest train platform information

Northern Railway has advised passengers to use official railway information channels for any queries. The advisory states, “For any other information, passengers are requested to contact RailMadad Helpline No. 139.”

Passengers can also check train-related updates through the following platforms:

Railway helpline: 139

National Train Enquiry System (NTES): Mobile application

RailMadad website: https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in

Indian Railways enquiry website: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in

Passengers travelling through New Delhi Railway Station between October 16 and November 17 should check the latest information before their journey and follow announcements at the station to avoid confusion.