Train travel redefined! These alluring routes taken by Vande Bharat Express will blow your mind away – A look at mesmersing pictures and videos

Ever since the Vande Bharat Express trains were officially inaugurated, they have managed to grab headlines for their high speed and amazing infrastructure. The Indian Railways entered into a new era of congenial journey and redefined travelling with the introduction of Vande Bharat Express trains in the country.

Every now and then Union Ministers, the Ministry of Railways and many people share mesmerising pictures of the semi high-speed trains from nooks and corners of the nation. Some show the blue and white trains coming out of the tunnels while other posts shows the train crossing a bridge against a captivating backdrop.

So, here are some of the picturesque images of Vande Bharat Express which were shared by the ministry, Union Ministers and people on Twitter –

The Ministry of Railways has shared a picturesque image of Vande Bharat Express running through Karnataka’s Kyatsandra. The image shows the wilderness of the Eastern Ghats along with a serene waterbody, while the KSR Bengaluru -Dharwad Vande Bharat Express graces through the backdrop of mystic clouds and a dispersed fog cover.

Another video shared by the Indian Railways show the semi-high speed train passing through a waterfall near Bhor Ghat in Maharashtra.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw a glimpse of the mystic Vande Bharat Express train passing through a tunnel in Maharashtra’s Lonavala. A magnificent view of a beautiful landscape is depicted in the picture.

Another video shared by the Railways Minister shows the semi high-speed train passing via Konkan tunnels. The Konkan Railways running on the Western Ghats gives breathtaking views to its passengers. The route offers some of the most scenic views to rail passengers.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has shared an incredible footage of the superfast train passing through a beautiful landscape. The clip will simply make you gasp in wonder.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is also a fan of the new-age train and keeps on sharing its pictures online. He shared a bird’s eye view of the Vande Bharat express train cruising under the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.