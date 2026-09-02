Passengers planning to travel on several long-distance trains should recheck their schedules before heading to the station, as Northern Railway has announced revised timings for 13 trains. The changes impact services including the Banaras-Anand Vihar Terminal Garib Rath Express, Howrah-Bikaner Weekly Superfast Express, Jaynagar-Amritsar Shaheed Express and Howrah-Kathgodam Bagh Express.

Northern Railways, in a post on X, about that the timings of the listed trains have been changed and shared the revised schedule for passengers. While some changes are implemented from September 2, 2026, another set will come into force on different dates in November 2026.

The revisions apply at specific stations and do not necessarily mean that the entire timetable of each train has been changed.

Timings changed from September 2 for four trains

Among the changes effective from September 2, Train 13019 Howrah-Kathgodam Bagh Express will now arrive at Lucknow at 12:45 am instead of 12:20 and will leave at 12:55 am instead of 12:30 am. At Hardoi, its revised arrival and departure will be 2:42 am and 2:44 am respectively.

Three other trains will also have revised destination arrival timings from September 2. 14214 Bahraich-Varanasi Intercity Express will reach Varanasi at 1:45 pm instead of 1:35 pm. Train 11057 CSMT-Amritsar Express will reach Amritsar at 4:50 pm instead of 4:15 pm, whereas 14617 Purnia Court-Amritsar Jansewa Express will arrive at Amritsar at 5:05 pm instead of 4:55 pm.

September 2026 timing changes

Train Station Existing timing Revised timing Effective from 13019 Howrah-Kathgodam Bagh Express Lucknow 00:20/00:30 00:45/00:55 Sep 2 13019 Hardoi 02:12/02:14 02:42/02:44 Sep 2 14214 Bahraich-Varanasi Intercity Varanasi Arr. 13:35 Arr. 13:45 Sep 2 11057 CSMT-Amritsar Express Amritsar Arr. 16:15 Arr. 16:50 Sep 2 14617 Purnia Court-Amritsar Jansewa Amritsar Arr. 16:55 Arr. 17:05 Sep 2

Major timetable revisions coming in November

Passengers travelling in November should also note another set of changes. Train 12237 Varanasi-Jammu Tawi Begumpura Express will leave Varanasi at 12:25 pm instead of 12:40 pm from November 1.

The 15043 Lucknow-Kathgodam Express will reach Bareilly at 3:35 am and depart at 3:58 am against the existing 4:03 am/4:13 am schedule.

Train 14649 Jaynagar-Amritsar Saryu Yamuna Express will see changes at several stations, including Shahganj, Ayodhay Dham, Akhbarpur, Ayodhya Cantt, Barabanki, Rudauli and Lucknow. Its arrival at Amritsar will shift from 5:50 pm to 6:05 pm.

November timing changes: What passengers should check

Train Station(s) affected Key revised timing Effective from 12237 Begumpura Express Varanasi Dep. 12:25 pm Nov 1 15043 Lucknow-Kathgodam Bareilly 03:53/03:58 Nov 1 14649 Saryu Yamuna Express Multiple stations Amritsar arrival 18:05 Nov 1 22541 Banaras-Anand Vihar Garib Rath Lucknow 00:40/00:50 Nov 1 14673 Jaynagar-Amritsar Shaheed Express Barabanki, Lucknow, Amritsar Lucknow 00:30/00:40 Nov 2 12371 Howrah-Bikaner Weekly SF Lucknow 00:40/00:50 Nov 2 19202 Ayodhya Cantt-Bhavnagar Barabanki, Lucknow Lucknow 00:40/00:50 Nov 3 15624 Kamakhya-Bhagat Ki Kothi Lucknow 00:40/00:50 Nov 6 12353 Howrah-Lalkuan Weekly Lucknow 00:40/00:50 Nov 6

Northern Railway has advised passengers who want to get detailed information related to stoppages and timings to contact RailMadad helpline 139 or can even check the official website of Railway Enquiry.